Ruben Amorim Confirms Key Manchester United Player Will Miss Premier League Clash Against Liverpool
Liverpool head into this weekend six points clear at the summit of the Premier League table and with a game in hand over Arsenal who are second, but a whopping 23 points ahead of their old rivals Manchester United.
READ MORE: Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract Extension Could Be Announced ‘In The Next Few Days
Man United are languishing at the14th position following Monday’s 2-0 home loss to Newcastle United and are seven points above the relegation zone.
The Red Devils have lost their last three league games, however, they have not lost four league games in a row in the same season since between December and February 1979, while they last suffered four defeats in a row without scoring in April 1909.
In terms of injury news, Liverpool defender Joe Gomez will miss the game after suffering a hamstring issue against West Ham United, however, Slot confirmed injured duo Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate were set to return to team training on Friday.
Manchester United, on other the hand, will be without Marcus Rashford due to illness. Man United boss Ruben Amorim disclosed that Rashford has not trained ahead of Sunday’s clash at Anfield and is unlikely to feature against the league leaders.
READ MORE: Inter Milan, Napoli And Atalanta Hold Firm Interest In Liverpool Player
"It’s the same situation," said Amorim. "At the moment he is ill. He is not training.
"We will see in the future, but this is like a normal player, then I make a selection. So it’s the same. I think he is going to be out, this week he is out. We will see, but I think this week he is out."
Rashford returned to the matchday squad against Newcastle on Monday but was an unused substitute, having been left out of Man United's last four games.
READ MORE:Trent Alexander-Arnold Latest: Arne Slot & Liverpool Stance On January Transfer Made Clear
The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a move away from his boyhood club in the January transfer window, has netted seven goals against Liverpool in his career so far, more than any other Premier League club.
This season, the England international has racked up 24 appearances, scored seven times, and registered three assists for Man United in all competitions.
Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte are back from suspension and will be available for selection but Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw remain sidelined through injury.
READ MORE:Arne Slot's Pre Match Manchester United Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know