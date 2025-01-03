Mohamed Salah Talks Friendships In Football - Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk & Surprising Claim About Eden Hazard
In a recent interview with TNT Sports, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been discussing his closest friends in football.
The Egyptian has been in scintillating form this season and is leading Liverpool's charge for a 20th League Title and seventh European Cup.
In 26 matches in all competitions, Salah has already scored an astonishing 20 goals and assisted 17 times as he continues to go from strength to strength under Arne Slot.
Speculation continues, however, as to what may lie ahead for the 32-year-old with his contract at Anfield due to end next summer.
Despite reports suggesting he is likely to extend his stay at the Merseyside club, there still appears to be no breakthrough in negotiations with his representatives, leaving open the possibility that he could depart on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Salah sat down for a lengthy interview with TNT Sports, where he discussed a whole number of matters but gave an interesting response when quizzed about his best friends in football.
Whilst the likes of Kostas Tsimikas, Dominik Szoboszlai, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson being called out by the forward was not a surprise, the mention of former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard may have been to some.
The two briefly shared a dressing room at Stamford Bridge in 2014 before Salah departed for Serie A after an unsuccessful spell for the Blues.
It is often forgotten that the two players who are so frequently compared were teammates at one point in time, and it seems that period of their careers has led to a friendship, as confirmed by Salah.
"Me and Eden, very good friends, when we see each other, we have so much fun."
The Premier League's top scorer is back in action on Sunday when Liverpool face Manchester United at Anfield, aiming to maintain their lead at the top of the table.