Second Place Arsenal Drop Points To Brighton In Boost To Liverpool's Title Hopes
Arsenal have dropped two points away at Brighton in the Premier League, meaning Liverpool are five points clear at the top of the table but with two games in hand.
The Gunners are currently missing right-winger Bukayo Saka, who is recovering from surgery due to a hamstring tear, although 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri stepped up in his absence to give the away side the opening goal.
William Saliba conceded a penalty later on in the second half after a missed header caught Joao Pedro's head and brought him down in the Brighton box. Pedro himself stepped up to send David Raya the wrong way.
Liverpool seem to have a tougher next five games in the league, so this result feels very important for their title aspirations. More dropped points on road will be so frustrating for Mikel Arteta. Failing to close the gap is another missed opportunity to pile pressure on Arne Slot's squad.
Arsenal face Newcastle on Tuesday evening in the semi-final of the EFL Cup, whilst Liverpool travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the other semi-final game.
Following that, Arsenal then host Manchester United next weekend in the FA Cup. Accrington Stanley travel to Anfield.
