Liverpool Negotiating With Bournemouth Defender Milos Kerkez
According to a report from Hungary, Liverpool are negotiating with Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.
The Reds, under new Head Coach. Arne Slot have started the new season in spectacular fashion and tops both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables. They also have an EFL Cup quarter-final to look forward to against Russell Martin's Southampton.
Despite the seamless transition from the departing Jurgen Klopp, Dutchman Slot may need to bolster the left-back area in his squad, with Andy Robertson unable to recapture his brilliant form under the German and with doubts remaining about Kostas Tsimikas' ability to deputise long-term.
M4 Sport has now backed up earlier reports from Anfield Watch and stated that Bournemouth have permitted the Anfield hierarchy to make contact with Kerkez and his representatives to discuss a potential transfer, although it does not say whether that would be a deal for January or next summer.
Liverpool's new Sporting Director, Richard Hughes, is a former employee of the Cherries and was involved in bringing the Hungary international to the club from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, so it would not be a surprise to see him go back to his old club for a player with huge potential.
Whilst the Hungarian outlet confirms the talks, they also suggest an agreement 'is still a long way off between the parties', but this is definitely one to watch.