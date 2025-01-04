Napoli & Liverpool In Negotiations Over Federico Chiesa Loan Move - Antonio Conte's Team Ask For Two Conditions
According to a report, Napoli are negotiating with Liverpool with a view to taking Federico Chiesa on loan in January.
It was a surprise move in the summer when the Reds signed Chiesa from Juventus for a modest fee of just €12million after the forward fell out of favour in Turin.
Despite the initial optimism that he could get back to the levels that once saw him mentioned among the world's best, it has been a struggle for the 27-year-old, who has only made four appearances since the move.
Reports of late have suggested that Chiesa was the subject of interest from a number of Serie A clubs, and Foot Mercato are claiming Napoli have opened negotiations with Liverpool and the forward's representatives about a potential loan move in January.
The outlet suggests, however, that progress will need to be made on two key points if a deal is to be struck. That will mean Liverpool paying a percentage of Chiesa's wages during the six-month loan period and also agreeing to a purchase option.
The Anfield hierarchy may not be keen on the latter, so as per the report, they could request for the amount they are asked to contribute to the wages to be reduced or for the purchase option to be greater than the fee Liverpool paid just a few months ago.