Toronto FC Sell Former MLS MVP Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal FC

Giovinco was named MLS MVP in 2015, during his first season with Toronto FC.

By Kaelen Jones
January 30, 2019

Toronto FC sold star forward Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal FC of the Saudi Professional League, it was announced Wednesday.

Per TSN's Kristian Jack, the terms of the transfer fee are "close to $2-$3 million."

Giovinco, 32, spent four seasons with Toronto FC after joining the MLS side in 2015 on transfer from Italy Serie A powerhouse Juventus. Giovinco scored 83 goals and notched 64 assists across all competitions during his tenure with Toronto FC.

In 2015, his first season stateside, Giovinco was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP in addition to claiming Golden Boot and Newcomer of the Year honors. He was named an MLS All-Star in each of his four seasons.

Giovinco is currently Toronto FC's all-time leading goal scorer.

“I’d like to thank the fans and my teammates for four special years playing for Toronto FC,” Giovinco said in a statement. “I’d also like to thank the club for helping me as I transition into the next phase of my career.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message