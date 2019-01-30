Toronto FC sold star forward Sebastian Giovinco to Al-Hilal FC of the Saudi Professional League, it was announced Wednesday.

Per TSN's Kristian Jack, the terms of the transfer fee are "close to $2-$3 million."

Giovinco, 32, spent four seasons with Toronto FC after joining the MLS side in 2015 on transfer from Italy Serie A powerhouse Juventus. Giovinco scored 83 goals and notched 64 assists across all competitions during his tenure with Toronto FC.

In 2015, his first season stateside, Giovinco was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP in addition to claiming Golden Boot and Newcomer of the Year honors. He was named an MLS All-Star in each of his four seasons.

Giovinco is currently Toronto FC's all-time leading goal scorer.

“I’d like to thank the fans and my teammates for four special years playing for Toronto FC,” Giovinco said in a statement. “I’d also like to thank the club for helping me as I transition into the next phase of my career.”