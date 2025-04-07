Arsenal vs. Real Madrid: Gabriel, Tchouameni & Every Player Out of Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg
When Arsenal take on Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, 12 players from both clubs will be missing from the action.
Fresh off domestic struggles in the Premier League and La Liga respectively, Arsenal and Real Madrid are turning their attention to the Champions League quarterfinals. The defending Spanish and European champions made the trip to London where they will play at the Emirates for only the second time in history.
Arsenal come into the fixture with an unbeaten record against Los Blancos, as well as the added boost of Bukayo Saka's return from injury. Real Madrid, meanwhile, bring their historic excellence in the Champions League along with an attack led by Kylian Mbappé.
Each side has no shortage of superstars in its squad, but both Arsenal and Real Madrid will be missing integral players due to injury and suspension for their upcoming clash.
Here are all the players set to miss out on the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Every Arsenal Player Out of Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg
Gabriel (Injured)
Gabriel became the latest Arsenal player to suffer a season-ending injury. The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury in the Gunners' 2–1 victory over Fulham that requires surgery.
The center back will be stuck on the sidelines for the rest of the season and is aiming to be back to full match fitness for the start of Arsenal's 2025–26 campaign.
Riccardo Calafiori (Injured)
Riccardo Calafiori represented Italy during the March international break and came back with a knee injury. The 22-year-old will miss both legs against Real Madrid as he recovers.
The good news for Arsenal is that Calafiori is expected to return at the end of April.
Gabriel Jesus (Injured)
Gabriel Jesus suffered an ACL injury back in January. The Brazilian was finally finding his goalscoring form before he needed to be stretchered off the pitch against Manchester United in the FA Cup.
The forward is out for the remainder of the season.
Takehiro Tomiyasu (Injured)
Takehiro Tomiyasu is another Arsenal player out for the season. The Japan international only logged six minutes this season before suffering another knee injury that relegated him to the sidelines.
The 26-year-old underwent knee surgery in February and will likely not return until the end of 2025.
Kai Havertz (Injured)
Perhaps the biggest blow to Arsenal was losing Kai Havertz. The German sustained a hamstring injury during a training session back in February and will not be back this season.
Without Havertz up top, Arsenal have been forced to play Leonardo Trossard and even Mikel Merino at striker.
Raheem Sterling (Suspended)
Raheem Sterling will miss the first leg against Real Madrid due to suspension. The winger picked up his third yellow card of the 2024–25 Champions League season against PSV Eindhoven and therefore must serve his one-match ban.
Every Real Madrid Player Out of Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg
Andriy Lunin (Injured)
Andriy Lunin is nursing a muscular injury in his leg that prevented him from making the trip to London. The goalkeeper suffered the injury in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals, but played 120 minutes anyway.
The Ukrainian is not expected to miss much time, though, and could be ready for the second leg.
Ferland Mendy (Injured)
Ferland Mendy picked up a hamstring injury in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16. The left back was forced to come off the pitch against Atlético Madrid and has been sidelined for the last month.
The Frenchman is aiming to be back for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Dani Carvajal (Injured)
Dani Carvajal is out for the season after tearing his ACL against Villarreal back in October. The defender underwent successful surgery and is in the middle of his long road to recovery.
Carvajal's absence on the right flank has left Carlo Ancelotti no choice but to play Lucas Vázquez or Fede Valverde at right back. It also left the door open for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold to make the move to Madrid this summer.
Dani Ceballos (Injured)
Although Dani Ceballos returned to training with the team, he is still not fit enough to travel to London. The Spaniard is recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained back in February.
If Ceballos continues to progress, he will likely be back in Ancelotti's squad for the second leg of Real Madrid's tie against Arsenal.
Éder Militão (Injured)
Éder Militão joined Carvajal on the sidelines for the rest of the season when the Brazilian tore his ACL against Osasuna in November. Militão also missed most of last season with a torn ACL in his other knee.
The center back's injury forced Ancelotti to call on Real Madrid Castilla's Raúl Asencio to partner Antonio Rüdiger.
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Suspended)
Aurélien Tchouaméni is suspended for the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. The Frenchman's yellow card against Atlético Madrid was his third of the 2024–25 Champions League season and therefore he must serve a one-match suspension.