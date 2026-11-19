Ten games into the 2026–27 Premier League season, and we are starting to get a feel for this campaign.

We are now, very much, in the thick of it. We’ve seen title ambitions fall away, surprise packages emerge, summer signings excel and flop.

At this stage, there’s a lot we already know. But there are still a lot of unknowns on the table.

As domestic soccer returns from the November international break, here are some of the burning questions that need answering.

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Arsenal

How Will Mikel Arteta Manage the Defensive Rotation?

Look who’s back. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Having lots of quality players to pick from is the archetypal “nice headache” for a manager to have. Even nicer when you’re sitting pretty at the top of the league.

Still, Mikel Arteta’s first-world problem of having to choose between the in-form Ezri Konsa and returning William Saliba threatens to become more than a head-scratcher.

The Gunners have key games on the horizon against Manchester City, Brentford, Spurs and Manchester United and will be wary of changing a winning formula. Can Arteta keep everyone happy and on song?

Konsa wins duels, Saliba allows them to play a higher line. Decisions, decisions...

Aston Villa

How Do Villa Take Control of Games?

We’ve seen our fair share of exasperated Emery this season. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Villa’s six-match unbeaten Premier League run is all well and good, but they really should have finished off both Fulham and United.

Unai Emery’s men are too often getting caught up in frantic, end-to-end games and need to find a way to slow it down and take control of the ride.

Villa rank 15th in the Premier League for average possession this season, but third for the most times dispossessed.

Bournemouth

Is This Form Sustainable?

Just like watching Madrid. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

In Europe’s big five leagues, only Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bournemouth have won their last eight games. It’s just the latest mind-boggling stat for anyone who still remembers the Cherries as EFL bottom feeders.

Marco Rose’s men are Opta’s favorites to go all the way in the Europa League this season and have, so far, not let European commitments distract them on the domestic front.

Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier and Rayan currently look like one of the continent’s most potent front threes, while Eli Junior Kroupi is ready to come back into the mix as we head into the busy period of what could be an historic season for the club.

Brentford

What’s Up With Igor Thiago?

Igor Thiago’s difficult second album. | MB Media/Getty Images

The Bees’ big Brazilian was one of the breakout stars of 2025–26, as he bagged 22 Premier League goals. It was the most ever by a Brazilian in England’s top flight.

While Thiago has hardly flopped this season, he clearly isn’t hitting the same heights, with just two league goals in ten games in 2026–27.

A disappointing summer World Cup with Brazil may have taken a toll on the striker, while opposition defenders appear to be paying special attention to his movements.

Brentford are sharing the goals out nicely this season, but could use a little more from their spearhead. The 25-year-old has significantly underperformed his xG (4.5) and ranks among the Premier League’s highest for touches in the opposition box, suggesting his dry spell could be temporary.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Where Is the Ceiling?

Are Brighton challengers? | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

At what point do we seriously start considering Brighton as title challengers? Fabian Hürzeler’s men are the only team to beat Arsenal this season (and do so in some style), are the Premier League’s top scorers and are winning games with style, verve and real confidence.

They have the depth to challenge in Europe without breaking much of a sweat, while their spine is as strong and hungry as any in the league.

A kind run of fixtures means the only ‘big six’ team they will face before the turn of the year is Tottenham. If they can close the gap on Arsenal by January, they might suddenly change from novelty act to serious contenders.

Chelsea

What to Do With Estêvão?

Estêvão is struggling for game time. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Chances have proven hard to come by for Chelsea’s boy wonder under Xabi Alonso.

The 19-year-old has started just once in the Premier League (in the 2–0 win over United) and can look an awkward fit in the new manager’s preferred system.

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has spoken of Estêvão’s need for regular game time, while he sparkled during the international break—albeit against Singapore. There are growing concerns that one of the globe’s brightest young talents could soon slip through Chelsea’s fingers, with Paris Saint-Germain lurking.

Can Alonso find a spot for the young forward before it’s too late?

Coventry City

Can They Capitalize on Kind Run?

It’s time to start picking up points. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Coventry have impressed in moments and looked a touch unfortunate in defeat, but with the early-season grace period out the way, it’s time for points over promise.

Frank Lampard’s men face Palace, Leeds and Ipswich in their next three, and will host rivals Villa directly after their Champions League clash with PSG. If there was ever a time to hit the gas, it is now.

The run up to Christmas may define whether Coventry have what it takes to beat the drop. Improving on their xG—the second-lowest in the league at 10.82—will be key.

Crystal Palace

Does Thomas Frank’s Style Suit Palace?

Palace were not terrible in their final game under Pierre Sage, briefly scaring Liverpool before succumbing to defeat. However, the Eagles have been too limp too often this season.

Thomas Frank is now the man tasked with making Palace dogged and unpleasant to play again.

The Dane, who is out to rebuild his reputation after the Spurs debacle, regularly used a 3-5-2 during his Brentford heyday—a system Palace excelled with under Oliver Glasner. His preference for a big burly striker also bodes well for the faltering Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Everton

Is There Enough in the Tank to Make It to January?

David Moyes with his entire strikeforce. | Tony McArdle/Eveton FC/Getty Images

Things are going pretty well at Everton, in spite of the fact that the club is running on a roster of just 21 players—the smallest in the Premier League.

Whether Everton will restock in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but they unquestionbly need to.

Thierno Barry—in the form of his life—is the Toffees’ sole first-team striker and Vitalii Mykolenko the only left back, among myriad other deficiencies.

The upcoming Merseyside derby is one of a series of energy-sapping tests coming before the new year, while David Moyes’s men feel like they are only ever one injury away from crisis.

Fulham

Is Gonzalo García a Premier League Striker?

It’s been a slow start for García. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Some facts about Fulham this season:

Every single Premier League match involving Fulham this season has been decided by a single goal

Álvaro Arbeloa’s team has scored more than once on only two occasions

Only Josh King has scored more than once for Fulham in the league

Fulham have been living on the edge this season and are crying out for a finisher who can tip the margins in their favor.

Coming in at £40 million ($53 million), García was supposed to be that player, but it hasn’t clicked so far. The 22-year-old’s goal return for Real Madrid was promising, but it hasn’t happened for him in England yet.

No player is underperforming their xG (-3.08) as badly as the Club World Cup Golden Boot winner, whose place is under threat from Rodrigo Muniz.

Hull City

Is Battling Enough?

Hull have been solid but very unspectacular. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

In many ways Sergej Jakirović’s men have already bettered expectations this season, originally tipped for a swift return to the Championship without putting up much of a fight.

However, “fight” is one thing the Tigers can do. Hull may not have won since August, but they have lost only three of eight since then and have never been defeated by more than a single goal. Points taken against Chelsea and Aston Villa were morale boosting, while they gave Arsenal a fright before the international break.

Jakirović is an arch-pragmatist and knows he won’t last long in this division if he tries to go toe to toe with the best teams. Ultimately though, Hull need to be a bit more than just compact and well-organized defensively.

No team has a lower xG, has taken fewer shots and played fewer key passes this season.

Ipswich Town

Can They Stop the Individual Errors?

Ipswich are desperate for a clean sheet. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Sloppy individual mistakes cost Ipswich in the 2–1 defeat to Bournemouth before the international break. It has been a theme of this season.

“If you give the ball to the opposition’s No. 9 twice in the Premier League, it’s going to be a difficult afternoon for you,” Gary O’Neil lamented after that match.

The manager must take some share of the blame too, though. O'Neil has looked to have his team play out from the back, but an obvious lack of the players to do so at this level is letting them down.

The Tractor Boys are now 29 matches without a clean sheet in all competitions.

Leeds United

Will Harry Wilson Come Good?

Leeds need the Fulham version of Wilson to turn up. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The free signing of Wilson was seen as one of the coups of the summer, with the Wales international excelling in his final campaign for Fulham with 10 Premier League goals.

So far, it’s not really happening for Wilson at Elland Road, and he has started just three times under Daniel Farke to date, contributing no goals or assists.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast, Leeds could use a little of the old Wilson’s creative spark if they have serious ambitions for staying in the top half of the table.

Liverpool

What’s the Best Midfield Combination?

Ryan Gravenberch has struggled this season so far. | Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister is back, but now Ryan Gravenberch’s form has fallen off a cliff and Dominic Szoboszlai is not the swashbuckling goal threat he was last season. Liverpool’s midfield has become a game of whack-a-mole where as one midfielder rises, the others shrink away.

Add to that the ongoing issue of where and how to use Florian Wirtz and the Reds’ core is still something of an unsettled mess.

On a more positive note, Trey Nyoni, 19, looks ready for more responsibility in the engine room.

Manchester City

Have Heads Gone?

It’s three defeats in a row for City. | Isaac Parkin/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Three defeats on the spin is worrying enough, but the manner of City’s losses hints at more beneath the surface.

Previously steadfast performers like Marc Guéhi and Gianluigi Donnarumma have turned into comical error machines.

With six points to make up to leaders Arsenal, a first Premier League since 2024 may already be a tall order, but are City’s players’ minds elsewhere?

Manchester United

Can Pochettino Make an Immediate Impact?

He's here.



Welcome to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino! 🤝🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/MOhRCv79hq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2026

A new, new era begins at Old Trafford with Mauricio Pochettino taking the hottest of hot seats.

It may appear that the only way is up, but a debut defeat at Liverpool will pile immediate pressure on the new manager, with trips to Arsenal and Brighton coming up in their next five on the road.

The hope is that Pochettino can inject some drive and dynamism into this United side, but a lack of strikers and a porous defense will be hard to fix before January.

Newcastle United

Are Fans Already Sick of Matthias Jaissle?

Things are looking tough for Matthias Jaissle. | Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Newcastle fans were promised “vertical”, high-energy soccer from one of the sport’s great young minds when Jaissle arrived this summer. That has yet to be seen.

Most bookmakers have the German top of the list for the next Premier League manager to be shown the door, as fans have grown weary of underwhelming, direct play that hasn’t even yielded results.

A tough next four matches (Arsenal, Brighton, United, Sunderland) could prove make or break.

Nottingham Forest

Has Glasnerball Arrived?

Forest have liftoff. | Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC/Getty Images

After a turgid start to the season, Forest got perhaps their first truly “Glasner” performance of the season with the 3–1 win over City prior to the international break.

Forest had just 21.8% possession but punished City again and again on the break, with Liam Delap on form.

Oliver Glasner has the bones to recreate his Palace successes with stars like Morgan Gibbs-White, James McAtee and more. Can that marquee result be a launch pad for a new-look Forest?

Sunderland

Will Chelsea Win Be a Spring Board?

The Chelsea win brought a timely boost. | Lee Parker/CameraSport/Getty Images

Like Palace, it was mostly doom and gloom for Sunderland until the most recent round of fixtures, when they dug deep to beat Chelsea, thanks to the human battering ram that is Brian Brobbey.

Crucially, that win was also the team’s first after having also played midweek in the Europa League.

No team’s form has waned between this season and last quite like Sunderland, who have struggled with the added exertions of Europe. Régis Le Bris will hope his team has finally rekindled some of last season’s magic.

Tottenham Hotspur

Can They Get a New Striker in January?

Spurs need a new No. 9. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

Spurs may be slowly exiting their long nightmare, but even as they inch away from the relegation zone, major concerns remain.

Only Forest and Sunderland have scored fewer goals (10) than Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season, with a reliable focal point in attack severely lacking.

Summer arrival Omar Marmoush’s hold-up play leaves a lot to be desired, while the goals seem to have deserted Dominic Solanke. Both strikers have just a goal each this season.

After such heavy summer spending, whether the board will sanction another arrival remains to be seen.