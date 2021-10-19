Preview: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

Chelsea face Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues come into the game off the back of a 1-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League but fell to defeat in their last Champions League clash as they lost 1-0 in Turin to Juventus.

Thomas Tuchel's men will be looking to come back strong as they chase the top two spots in Group H.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Recent Form

Malmo come into the game off the back of a 3-0 away win to Ostersund on Saturday, which leaves the Swedish side top of the Allsvenskan on goal difference.

Chelsea came back from the international break with a 1-0 win at Brentford with a depleted squad and were lucky to leave west London with three points.

In Group H, Malmo have fallen to defeat in both of their matches as Zenit came out 4-0 victors as the Swedish side were reduced to ten men, Anel Ahmedhodzic dismissed after 53 minutes.

They also lost 3-0 to Juventus in the opening match, leading to them sitting fourth in the table.

Chelsea came out 1-0 victors against Zenit on the opening day through a Romelu Lukaku goal before falling to a 1-0 defeat in Turin on matchday two.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Team News

Ahmedhodzic is unavailable for the visitors due to suspension whilst Malmo have a long injury list.

Oscar Lewicki, Jonas Knudsen and Ola Toivonen are all sidelined with knee issues whilst Felix Beijmo remains out for Malmo.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have several players returning as Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech and Antonio Rudiger all returned to training this week.

Christian Pulisic did not train and will be unavailable for selection.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Prediction

As Malmo are without several of their first team players and despite coming into the match off the back of a win against bottom of the league Ostersund, they should struggle.

The Swede's have conceded seven goals so far in the group, leaving them sitting bottom of the table.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will have a confidence boost after a vital win on Saturday that saw Tuchel's side stay top of the Premier League.

Alongside this, the Blues will have several of their players back from injury and other internationals returning to match fitness.

Therefore, Chelsea should have enough to win this game comfortably and give minutes to players that need them.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Malmo

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube