Eight Big-Name Transfer Targets Appearing at the Club World Cup
Just like the international FIFA World Cup, players will be desperate to put themselves in the shop window at the revamped 2025 Club World Cup this summer.
New names will undoubtedly emerge at the 32-team tournament in the United States but there are also some high-profile stars aiming to impress their suitors. The competition will prove an excellent opportunity for some further scouting.
Many of those competing at this summer’s tournament are already filling gossip columns ahead of the second summer transfer window, with speculation only likely to intensify if they dazzle at the Club World Cup.
Here are eight big-name transfer targets worth watching out for at the Club World Cup.
Diogo Costa
Diogo Costa has been linked with Europe’s top dogs for what feels an eternity. One of the most exciting goalkeepers currently around, the Porto stopper has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United previously. The 25-year-old will surely leave his current employers sooner rather than later.
Having caught the eye of many at Euro 2024 for his penalty-saving heroics for Portugal—an attribute he showcased in the recent UEFA Nations League final—he will undoubtedly be a name coveted by any elite side chasing a new goalkeeper this summer.
Chelsea have been linked with AC Milan’s Mike Maignan but after that potential transfer fell through, it’s possible they renew their interest in Costa. Man Utd are also in the market for an André Onana replacement, while Man City are still attempting to uncover Ederson’s long-term heir. An impressive Club World Cup will draw eyeballs once more.
Julián Alvarez
Despite only moving to Atlético Madrid last summer for £82 million ($111.3 million), Julián Alvarez is already being touted with an exit. They former Man City forward enjoyed a stunning debut season in the Spanish capital, scoring 29 times and assisting seven in 54 appearances.
Diego Simeone has warned off potential suitors but Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly among the interested parties. Convincing Alvarez to snub such alluring interest will be an almighty task in itself, especially given Atlético endured an up-and-down campaign.
The Argentina international would command a mammoth fee and an extraordinary €500 million (£421.3 million, $571.1 million) release clause means Atlético are in a strong bargaining position. Regardless, expect his name to be mentioned throughout the summer.
Álvaro Carreras
Real Madrid were eager to sign Álvaro Carreras before the Club World Cup but were unable to finalise a deal. Given players cannot represent more than one club in the competition, it will be Benfica who enjoy his services in the United States, even if a move to the Santiago Bernabéu materialises midway through the tournament.
Carreras has been identified as Madrid’s priority target in the left-back position and while the club failed to reach an agreement with Benfica over a €50 million (£42.7 million, $57.9 million) transfer, there remains a chance the defender teams up with Xabi Alonso’s side later in the summer.
Madrid supporters will be eager to catch a glimpse of Carreras, perhaps for the first time, with the attack-minded former Man Utd full-back having blossomed in 2024–25. Eight goal contributions and 23 clean sheets is an impressive tally.
Christopher Nkunku
Christopher Nkunku’s future now looks more certain than ever. Despite being named in Chelsea’s Club World squad, it seems inevitable that the Frenchman will depart Stamford Bridge this summer after an underwhelming campaign, especially now Liam Delap has arrived from Ipswich Town and the Blues are still looking for another striker signing.
Barcelona have seemingly already rejected a swap deal involving Fermín López but Bayern Munich, Juventus and several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in Nkunku. Despite his injury record and poor form, the forward has shown glimpses of his versatility and quality in Chelsea blue.
Unfortunately for prospective buyers, they’re unlikely to see too much of Nkunku at the Club World Cup. Fighting with Delap and Nicolas Jackson for starts, the 27-year-old’s minutes are likely to come from the bench.
Franco Mastantuono
Unlike others at the Club World Cup, the future is clear for Franco Mastantuono. While not signed in time to feature for Real Madrid in the U.S., the Argentinian wonderkid will join Los Blancos after the tournament for €45 million (£38.4 million, $52.2 million).
The 17-year-old will continue with River Plate at the Club World Cup and will be aiming to impress his new club by extending his run of eye-catching form. The starlet has seven goals and four assists in 19 appearances for the Argentinian side in 2025 and even made his senior international debut over the June break.
Madrid will keep close tabs on River Plate’s group stage matches with Inter, Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds.
Jamie Gittens
Another transfer that didn’t quite make it over the line prior to the Club World Cup was Jamie Gittens and his proposed move to Chelsea. Borussia Dortmund have rejected an approach for the winger but a deal remains on the table after this summer’s tournament.
Gittens has been among the Englishmen to thrive at Signal Iduna Park in recent years and 2024–25 was particularly prosperous. 12 goals and three assists piqued Chelsea’s interest and an improved offer is expected in the near future.
Chelsea need someone to replace Jadon Sancho after they opted against signing the former Dortmund wide man permanently, and Gittens is likely to see plenty of game time at the Club World Cup as he aims to impress.
Kenan Yıldız
Juventus might not be among the European favourites for the Club World Cup but they will expect to reach the knockout stages. Potentially key to their progression is Kenan Yıldız, the 20-year-old ace who has been attracting interest from Premier League giants for some time.
The Türkiye international was another beneficiary of last summer’s European Championship and has thrived in 2024–25 for the inconsistent Juve. 13 goal contributions in Serie A ultimately helped the Old Lady qualify for the Champions League with a fourth-place finish.
Chelsea, Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain have been touted with interest in past transfer windows and while a move might not materialise this summer, they have the opportunity to keep close tabs on the winger in the United States.
Rodrygo
Rodrygo may have silenced transfer talk with his recent social media post but that’s unlikely to deter those intrigued by the Brazilian superstar. Exit rumours have been frequent over the past year and his future isn’t entirely certain despite Alonso’s admiration for the forward.
Arsenal are the club that are leading Rodrygo’s lengthy queue of suitors, while Saudi Arabian interest is apparent. There can be no doubting the 24-year-old’s unbelievable natural flair and technical ability, although a move away from the Bernabéu does appear increasingly slim.
Interested parties will be sure to keep watch of Rodrygo’s involvement at the Club World Cup. Should he struggle to earn game time in Alonso’s new system, the vultures will start circling.
