Liverpool and Man Utd Ready To Move For PSG Target With Juventus Braced For Bids
Paris Saint-Germain is always in the market for attacking talent, but one of their summer targets is also being pursued by the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.
Juventus has made a habit of selling its best young players for profit in recent transfer windows and using those funds on other stars, and Kenan Yildiz could be one of the biggest sales yet.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Yildiz's agent Jorge Mendes has met with the player's parents to discuss the impending bids from the Premier League and Juventus is well aware of the bidding war that could ensue.
As well as the interest from PSG, Liverpool, and Man United, Manchester City and Chelsea are also reportedly ready to offer around $90m for the Turkish star.
Liverpool feels that Yildiz could be the potential successor to Mohamed Salah. The 19-year-old has six goals and four assists in 40 appearances for Juventus this season, with the Bianconeri failing to get involved in the Serie A title race and dropping out of the Champions League in the playoff stage.
Signing Yildiz, whilst still very expensive, would further exhibit PSG's desire to sign rising stars with potential rather than finished articles.
