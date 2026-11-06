Premier League Predictions: Arsenal Welcome Plucky Hull, Man Utd Host Aston Villa

Enjoy Gameweek 10 of the Premier League campaign, folks, for there is another pesky international break on the horizon.

Fortunately, this club hiatus will last just two weeks, as opposed to the previous three-week break, but this is still the final opportunity to soak up English top flight action until play resumes on Saturday, Nov. 21.

There are some enticing duels on the slate, and it’s Manchester United’s critical battle with Aston Villa which headlines the action in Sunday’s late kickoff. Elsewhere, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur all face cross-country away days, while Arsenal return to Emirates Stadium for the first time in a fortnight.

With that in mind, here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Gameweek 10.

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Everton vs. Coventry Prediction

Prediction: Everton 2–0 Coventry

Location: Liverpool, England

Liverpool, England Stadium: Hill Dickinson Satdium

Hill Dickinson Satdium Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Stuart Attwell

Friday plans certainly come better than Everton vs. Coventry City, an encounter which is unlikely to break any television viewing records or intrigue the neutral. But the Frank Lampard managerial derby remains an important fixture for its participants.

The Toffees will be motivated by the prospect of leapfrogging city rivals Liverpool in the standings, no matter how briefly, and an unlikely five-goal victory would even elevate them into the top four ahead of the weekend’s remaining fixtures.

Everton’s efficient approach will be tested by their former manager and his improving Coventry team, who have won three of their last five Premier League matches. A first meeting between the sides in nearly 26 years could see the Midlands side move even further clear of the relegation zone.

Leeds United vs. Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Prediction: Leeds 1–1 Tottenham

Location: Leeds, England

Leeds, England Stadium: Elland Road

Elland Road Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Nov. 7 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT Referee: John Brooks

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent resurgence shows how quickly attitudes can change. Having briefly trailed the Premier League table, three successive victories—including a famous and rare win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge—have lifted them to ninth.

Their expensive summer recruits are beginning to click, and the return of key players from injury has only boosted Spurs’ output. Seven goals across their three consecutive triumphs suggests Roberto De Zerbi’s side are starting to find their attacking groove.

However, Leeds United could easily halt their progress. While they are winless in five matches, they’re unbeaten in their four matches on home soil, with the backing of the Elland Road crowd propeling them to precious points. They could clinch a fourth stalemate of the season on their own patch during Saturday’s early kickoff.

Arsenal vs. Hull City Forest Prediction

Arsenal have won their previous four Premier League matches. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Hull

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Nov. 7 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Farai Hallam

Following their staggering Carabao Cup exit to Fleetwood Town, reigning Premier League champions Arsenal have bounced back with characteristic grit. Their defensive masterclass facilitated a first win at Anfield in 14 years last weekend, and a rotated forward line proved the difference midweek as they overcame Slavia Prague.

Arsenal now sit at the summit of the Premier League once more following Man City’s recent blunders, and they’ve climbed to third in the Champions League’s 36-team table as well. They appear unlikely to be troubled by a spirited but ultimately limited Hull City side.

The Tigers have claimed a respectable 11 points from their opening nine matches, already stunning both Man Utd and Chelsea on their Premier League return, but this particular trip to the capital should prove a leap too far. Scoring a goal will be an achievement Arsenal’s watertight defense, let alone stealing a positive result.

Fulham vs. Newcastle United Prediction

Prediction: Fulham 1–1 Newcastle

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Nov. 7 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Rob Jones

Two of the Premier League’s most unpredictable forces under new management, Fulham and Newcastle United go head-to-head in the desperate search for victory.

The Cottagers have only managed narrow 1–0 wins over newly promoted sides in the league since Álvaro Arbeloa took charge, with goalscoring undoubtedly the greatest hurdle they must overcome. They’re currently averaging just one goal per game, with expensive center forward signing Gonzalo García having failed to score since the opening round defeat to Chelsea.

Newcastle will seek to punish their uninspiring hosts, although their form has also been underwhelming under Matthias Jaissle. Having lost three of their last four matches, they’re in dire need of a reaction as they struggle to cope with this summer’s enforced overhaul to their squad.

Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester City Prediction

Man City must respond to successive league losses. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–2 Man City

Location: Nottingham, England

Nottingham, England Stadium: City Ground

City Ground Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Saturday, Nov. 7 Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT Referee: Sam Barrott

Having been invincible during Enzo Maresca’s first seven Premier League matches in charge, Man City have suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of the supremely organized Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Cityzens have underperformed during both losses, with even the division’s top scorer Erling Haaland unable to spare their blushes. Their play has become slow and sloppy, with a dramatic response needed against struggling Nottingham Forest.

Oliver Glasner blasted his side’s performance last weekend as they were beaten by Brentford, insisting it’s his way or the highway from here on out. “It’s a clear way. I will tell [the players] what we want to do, what we have to do, and if the players buy in, I think we can have a turnaround, and if not, the sixth manager [since the start of last season] will come in,” the Austrian warned.

Expectations are low for City’s visit, however, especially given Forest possess the league’s meekest offense. They have scored just six times this season, all of which have come away from home, but they can take solace from the fact their upcoming opponents are without a clean sheet in seven games across all competitions.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford Prediction

Prediction: Brighton 3–1 Brentford

Location: Brighton, England

Brighton, England Stadium: Amex Stadium

Amex Stadium Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Michael Oliver

Fabian Hürzeler continues to work miracles with Brighton, who emphatically recovered from defeat to Liverpool by clinching a deserved 1–0 win at Man City last Saturday. Their impressive defensive shape shone at the Etihad Stadium, as Yasin Ayari’s early strike was enough to take them within two points of their hosts.

The Seagulls refuse to be knocked off stride, and they know they will finish the weekend in the top three regardless of the outcome of their match with Brentford—barring a seismic goal swing involving themselves and fourth-place Chelsea.

Brentford have been mightily impressive this season, too, although they’ve flown under the radar courtesy of their 56% draw rate in the league. The Bees are tough to overcome, something exhibited by just one defeat in nine matches, but that total might be doubled against their in-form hosts this Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have questions to answer in the capital. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1–2 Liverpool

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Tony Harrington

Andoni Iraola has suffered successive defeats for the first time in his Liverpool reign. A faltering attack—and perhaps some questionable refereeing, depending on who you ask—was to blame for the defeat to Arsenal last weekend, but it was an error-prone backline which gifted Fenerbahçe victory in Europe midweek.

The Reds remain a work in progress under the Spaniard, but their Premier League form needs to improve relatively soon. They’ve won only four of their nine matches, scoring just 11 times despite boasting three £100 million+ ($135 million+) players in their offense.

Luckily for Liverpool, they face a visit to one of the division’s worst performers over the opening two-and-a-half months. Pierre Sage already finds himself under enormous pressure as the Eagles sit in 18th position, struggling to juggle their European and domestic duties.

The positive news for Palace is that they won three of their four matches with Liverpool last season, including a 97th-minute victory at Selhurst Park.

Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth Prediction

Prediction: Ipswich 1–3 Bournemouth

Location: Ipswich, England

Ipswich, England Stadium: Portman Road

Portman Road Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Simon Hooper

Bournemouth simply can’t be stopped right now. Despite teething problems at the very start of Marco Rose’s reign, they’ve strung together some unbelievable results over recent weeks, including 3–0 wins over AC Milan, Aston Villa and Man Utd.

Their defensive record has drastically improved since the opening Premier League rounds, and victory over Ipswich this weekend could potentially lift them above former manager Iraola and his star-studded Liverpool team.

Ipswich will put up a fight at Portman Road, where they have collected seven of their 11 points, but their in-form visitors should boast the attacking firepower to swat aside Gary O’Neil’s men.

Sunderland vs. Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea are strong favorites at the Stadium of Light. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Prediction: Sunderland 0–2 Chelsea

Location: Sunderland, England

Sunderland, England Stadium: Stadium of Light

Stadium of Light Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Chelsea have endured an up-and-down start to Xabi Alonso’s reign, but last weekend’s confidence-boosting 2–0 win over Man Utd has lifted spirits. Now with three Premier League wins from their last four outings, they’re perched happily in fourth spot as they battle for greater consistency under the Spaniard.

Having enjoyed a free midweek to rest courtesy of their absence from European soccer, the Blues will be refreshed and raring to go at the Stadium of Light, where they take on the league’s bottom side Sunderland.

The Black Cats have found life challenging since qualifying for the Europa League, which was achieved by beating Chelsea in this exact fixture on the final day of last season. Thursday’s clash with Dinamo Zagreb has further drained their depleted battery.

As a result, Chelsea should claim victory on Wearside, even if they were beaten home and away by Sunderland last season. Their attacking stars will likely prove too strong for their beleaguered hosts.

Man Utd vs. Aston Villa Prediction

Prediction: Man Utd 2–2 Aston Villa

Location : Manchester, England

: Manchester, England Stadium : Old Trafford

: Old Trafford Date : Sunday, Nov. 8

: Sunday, Nov. 8 Kickoff Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee: John Brooks

Is this Michael Carrick’s final chance to save his skin at Man Utd? Well, very possibly, especially with the international break providing a perfect window in which the club’s hierarchy could make a managerial change.

The players bought their manager a little more time midweek, coming from two goals down to clinch a stunning 3–2 victory over Roma in the Champions League. Carrick will hope the performance serves as a catalyst for an upturn in form.

But Aston Villa are not to be underestimated, despite United’s impressive record in this fixture—13 wins from the last 15 meetings at Old Trafford. Last weekend’s victory over Man City was a reminder of just how difficult Unai Emery’s side are to conquer.

Anything but victory will brighten the harsh spotlight already aimed in Carrick’s direction, but a defiant display akin to those witnessed during his interim spell could help him avoid the chop.

It’s certainly an encounter brimming with consequence for the 17th-place Red Devils.

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 10

Date Kickoff Time Fixture Prediction Friday, Nov. 6 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Everton vs. Coventry 2–0 Saturday, Nov. 7 12:30 p.m. GMT / 7:30 a.m. ET Leeds vs. Tottenham 1–1 Saturday, Nov. 7 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Hull 2–0 Saturday, Nov. 7

3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET Fulham vs. Newcastle 1–1 Saturday, Nov. 7 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET Nott’m Forest vs. Man City 1–2 Sunday, Nov. 8 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Brighton vs. Brentford 3–1 Sunday, Nov. 8 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1–2 Sunday, Nov. 8 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Ipswich vs. Bournemouth 1–3 Sunday, Nov. 8 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Sunderland vs. Chelsea 0–2 Sunday, Nov. 8 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Aston Villa 2–2