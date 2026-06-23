Should Barcelona Sell Raphinha This Summer?

Barcelona are still expected to make significant moves in what remains of the summer transfer window, but although all eyes are placed on potential arrivals, the club could also be forced to make difficult decisions regarding outgoing players, including possibly parting ways with Brazilian talisman Raphinha.

It seems unthinkable that Barcelona could consider parting ways with a player less than a year removed from finishing fifth in the Ballon d’Or rankings—with many arguing he should’ve been higher.

Still, a lot has transpired since Raphinha enjoyed a career year in 2024–25, where he was the most influential player during Hansi Flick’s debut term in Catalonia, bagging 59 goal involvements en route to Barcelona’s first-ever domestic treble.

Although he remained productive, a multitude of factors prevented Raphinha from reaching the same heights in 2025–26. Now, with Barcelona needing to gather funds in order to complete their ambitious transfer targets, Raphinha emerges as a tremendously valuable chip the club might look to cash-in on.

But, why?

Injuries Piling Up

Raphinha’s (middle) body appears to be breaking down. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

There was a clear drop in performance in front of goal, but by far the main reason Raphinha was unable to be as effective for Barcelona in 2025–26 was because of injuries. After enjoying a completely injury-free 2024–25, the Brazilian missed almost 20 games fro Barça in 2025–26.

Hamstring problems have become synonymous with the high-engine attacker. He missed two months of action between September and November 2025 with a hamstring tear and was unavailable for another four matches early in 2026 with a muscular overload in the same area.

Then came the most brutal blow for Barça. Raphinha injured his hamstring playing for Brazil during the March international break, forcing him to miss five weeks during the decisive part of the campaign. He watched from the sidelines as the Catalans once again failed in their attempt to win the Champions League and was also absent during the run-in in which Barça clinched back-to-back La Liga titles.

Raphinha’s Barcelona Stats Snapshot in 2024–25 and 2025–26

Statistic 2024–25 2025–26 Goals 34 21 Assists 25 8 Appearances 57 33 Minutes Played 4,661 2,194 Games Missed Through Injury 0 22

Raphinha returned and played two of the final four games of the club season before featuring in four games for Brazil, including La Seleçao’s first two of the 2026 World Cup. But by the 40th minute of Brazil’s second group stage match against Haiti, Raphinha had suffered a fresh hamstring issue that now threatens his availability for the rest of the tournament.

Four different hamstring issues in less than a year for a player nearing 30 that lives by his explosiveness is not exactly a great omen.

Raphinha’s nagging issues compromised Barcelona at the worst possible time, which is a reason why the club has already addressed the need to have a capable replacement on the left wing.

Replacement Already In House

Barcelona spent big on England international Anthony Gordon. | Adria Puig/Anadolu/Getty Images

Only days after Barcelona played their final game of the season, the club moved quickly to sign England international left winger Anthony Gordon.

Barcelona secured Gordon’s transfer from Newcastle United for a fee worth $93.2 million (€80 million, £69.3 million) plus add-ons. It’s the seventh-most expensive transfer in club history, and the most expensive one of the decade.

Gordon, who inked a five-year deal, is four years younger than Raphinha, plays the same position and, like the Brazilian, isn’t just a quality attacker. He also excels off the ball, pressing high and suffocating opponents in build up—an essential part of Flick’s system that contributed to the club opting against keeping fellow England international Marcus Rashford.

Although there’s a world where Gordon and Raphinha can coexist, the Englishman is best suited for Raphinha’s current role under Flick, especially with the club still eager to sign an elite center forward.

As things currently stand, Gordon and Raphinha will be competing for the same spot in the XI, and given the considerable amount Barça paid, plus the long-term deal, it’s clear the former Newcastle United man is viewed as an important part of the club’s future.

The Potential Destination

Raphinha has been linked with a move away from European soccer. | Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Saudi Pro League sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr are reportedly very interested in recruiting Raphinha to continue his career in the Gulf, per Mundo Deportivo.

Although Al Hilal tried to defuse the noise of Raphinha’s potential transfer during the late stages of the season, SPORT suggests the top Saudi clubs could be gearing up to try to lure the Brazilian. According to reports coming from Spain, an offer in the region of what Barça unloaded for Gordon could arrive from Saudi for Raphinha.

Raphinha is under contract with Barcelona until the summer of 2028. Given his age, this could be the last chance for the Catalans to secure a significant fee for the aging Brazilian, who will turn 30 next December. Furthermore, it could also be the last opportunity for Raphinha to earn an astronomical salary, embarking on a similar path to what Íñigo Martínez did when he left Barça for Al Nassr last summer.

Raphinha leaving for a significant fee could also be the missing move that unlocks Barcelona’s attempt to sign a world class striker, namely Julián Alvarez. Other players are expected to leave the Catalans in the coming weeks and months, but none would merit a fee as significant as Raphinha’s.

Strictly speaking financially, Raphinha’s outgoing transfer could be beneficial for Barcelona. However, despite his injuries and age, he remains a key piece of Flick’s team entering 2026–27.

Why It’s Still Difficult For Raphinha to Leave Barcelona

Raphinha (left) is one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted players. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

Despite getting linked with a move elsewhere, Raphinha emphatically commited his future to Barcelona recently. Furthermore, it was recently reported that Barcelona deem the Brazilian “untouchable.”

Raphinha remains one of the most influential players in Barcelona’s current side, both on and off the pitch.

Flick has constantly praised not only how decisive Barça’s No. 11 is in the final third, but also how he’s the spark that triggers Barcelona’s high-pressing system. Raphinha has also become one of the undisputed leaders in the locker room, wearing the captain’s armband on multiple occasions during 2025–26.

It’s true that injuries hampered Raphinha in 2025–26, but he remained productive whenever available. Only Lamine Yamal scored more goals (24) for Barcelona last season than Raphinha (21). If the Catalans can find a way to keep Raphinha on the pitch consistently—which is a big “if”—he could easily continue to be a force in the Blaugrana attack.

Unless an offer arrives that simply cannot be refused, or Raphinha himself asks to leave, it presently appears unlikely that Barcelona parts ways with their Brazilian star—however enticing it might appear.

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