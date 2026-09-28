Transfer Rumors: Haaland Race Heats Up; Chelsea Ready Zubimendi Bid

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Viktor Gyökeres has been on the fringes at Arsenal. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Arsenal are not prepared to loan out striker Viktor Gyökeres amid interest from AC Milan, who face needing to pay upwards of €70 million ($80 million) to convince the Gunners to sell. (Source: Carlo Pellegatti)

Despite reports to the contrary, Arsenal have had no contact over Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who is fully focused on the Cityzens despite the uncertainty surrounding the club. If he is to leave, a move to La Liga is seen as his preference, but both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain would consider joining the race. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Chelsea are pushing to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde in the January transfer window. Liverpool are also admirers of the 22-year-old but it is the Blues that are making the strongest move. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Manchester United are readying a defensive overhaul and have added Roma right back Wesley to a list of targets that also includes Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell and Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, who remains a target despite his recent contract extension. (Source: Theatre of Red)

Porto right back Alberto Costa is another under consideration by both Arsenal and Man Utd. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Stuttgart have raised their asking price for center back Finn Jeltsch to €45 million ($51 million) following increased interest from Arsenal, Real Madrid and Juventus. (Source: Tutto Juve)

Chelsea are set to make a bid of £60 million ($80 million) for Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi, who has already given his approval to joining Xabi Alonso’s side in January. They previously worked together for a season at Real Sociedad B (Source: El Nacional)

Liverpool remain in contact with the representatives of Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, despite the fact the has agreed a new long-term contract at the Bernabéu. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Brentford forward Kevin Schade has played his way on to the radars of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd. (Source: Mark Brus)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both among the admirers of Schade, with Brentford looking to thrash out a new contract and end any speculation. (Source: Sky Sports News)

Newcastle could reignite their interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yasin Ayari if talks over a new contract fail to reach an agreement. (Source: Football Insider)

Boca Juniors midfielder Tomás Aranda, 19, is a target for Liverpool. The Reds are ready to make a bid in January to try and beat Aston Villa, Arsenal, Chelsea, Como and Inter Milan to his signature. (Source: El Intransigente)

La Liga

Cavan Sullivan is enjoying a breakout year. | Jack Megaw/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Uncertainty at Man City has seen both Barcelona and Real Madrid register interest in disrupting the Cityzens’ planned move for Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan, who is due to move to the Etihad when he turns 18. (Source: SPORT)

Hansi Flick has made it clear he does not want to lose midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is equally as committed to Barcelona despite interest in his services from Chelsea. (Source: Juan Jesus)

Real Madrid center back Raúl Asencio rejected approaches from Chelsea, Liverpool and an unnamed Turkish side in the summer. (Source: MARCA)

Juventus want to sign Barcelona left back Alejandro Balde in January but are not prepared to meet his price tag and are instead proposing a loan deal that would include an option to buy. (Source: El Nacional)

Bolstering at left back is a priority for Barcelona ahead of next summer, when RB Leipzig’s David Raum and Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell will be targets if they allow their current contracts to expire. (Source: SPORT)