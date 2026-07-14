Transfer Rumors: Man Utd Chase Arsenal Forward; Haaland Plots Real Madrid Meeting

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Morgan Rogers is expected to command a huge fee. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal are ready to make a formal bid for Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers and hope to negotiate a deal worth under $134 million (£100 million). (Source: Ben Jacobs)

Also of interest to Arsenal is Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, with the Gunners sensing a potential bargain as he enters the final year of his contract. (Source: Fichajes)

Leaving Arsenal this summer could be Gabriel Martinelli. Manchester United and Newcastle United are both interested in the Brazil international, as are German giants Bayern Munich. (Source: Calciomercato.it)

Roma and Juventus have also approached Arsenal over Martinelli. (Source: TeleRadioStereo)

Benfica are ready to raise the asking price of winger Andreas Schjelderup after the Norway international, a known target for Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, impressed at the World Cup. (Source: A BOLA)

The agents of West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville are holding talks with Roma, who are also trying to strike deals for Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho and Strasbourg’s Diego Moreira. (Source: Gianluca Di Marzio)

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim wants to reunite with Man Utd defender Noussair Mazraoui as he prepares to lose left back Pervis Estupiñán to Aston Villa. (Source: SportMediaset)

Arsenal may have to move quickly in pursuit of Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis. Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Roma have all asked about the Greece forward but he favors a switch to the Emirates. (Source: HNB)

Inter are looking at Tottenham right back Djed Spence after seeing a deal for Union’s Anan Khalaili collapse. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

In the Premier League, Liverpool and Newcastle have both joined Everton in pursuit of Spence. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Meanwhile, Inter have abandoned their pursuit of Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah because of the Blues’ high asking price, opening the door to a fresh offer from Como. (Source: Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle are leading the race for Botafogo midfielder Danilo, with Chelsea’s interest never as strong as previous reports suggested. (Source: Jorge Nicola)

Chelsea are ready to offer a package worth $28.5 million (€25 million, £21 million) including bonuses for Rayo Vallecano left back Pep Charravía, but the La Liga side could push for that fee guaranteed with no add-ons. (Source: MARCA)

Bournemouth are expected to bid for Benfica center back Antonio Silva after he declined to renew his contract with the Portuguese side. (Source: Record)

La Liga

Michael Olise is Real Madrid’s dream target. | Adam Pretty/Getty Images

While Michael Olise is keen to play for Real Madrid, he has no plans to force an exit from Bayern Munich. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Barcelona are aware of a renewed push from Arsenal for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez but are not concerned, believing the Argentine’s desire to join them will ultimately be the deciding factor. (Source: SPORT)

That being said, Barcelona continue to work on alternatives if they cannot land Alvarez. The unnamed player would be a high-profile signing. (Source: Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd center back Lisandro Martínez has been offered to Atlético Madrid. (Source: El Chiringuito)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is plotting to leave the club in 2027 and plans to travel to Madrid with his agents this summer to gauge what life in the Spanish capital is like ahead of a possible switch to Real Madrid. (Source: El Nacional)

José Mourinho has informed Endrick that he will have a significant role at Real Madrid this season, but the Brazilian is prepared to force an exit in January if he does not receive regular minutes. (Source: Iñaki Angulo)

Real Madrid are plotting for a future without goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and see Athletic Club’s Unai Simón as an ideal replacement. (Source: Fichajes)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS