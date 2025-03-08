March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Schedule, History, Statistics, Records
The 2025 NCAA tournament is nearly here. That means the chaos is about to begin. The upsets, the buzzer beaters, the bracket pools and the, well, madness.
There are story lines aplenty for March Madness, which is why we've created a hub page for all of Sports Illustrated's extensive coverage of the 2025 NCAA tournament.
Your Guide to the 2025 NCAA Tournament
March Madness Brackets
- March Madness Bracket Predictions: Projecting Who's Coming Out of Each Region
- When Are March Madness Brackets Due for Contests and Pools?
- KenPom Stats Show These Teams Can Realistically Win the National Championship
- Has Anyone Had a Perfect March Madness Bracket? History and Odds of Doing So
- The Most Fun, Non-Sensical Way to Fill Out Your March Madness Bracket
- March Madness Printable Bracket, Schedule and Locations
- 100 Best March Madness Bracket Names for Your Friends and Office Pools
- Printable 2025 NIT Bracket, Schedule and Score Updates
Getting To March Madness
- March Madness Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Attend the First and Second Rounds?
- March Madness Locations: Every Host City in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
- Future March Madness Locations Through 2028
- NCAA Final Four Locations Through 2028
- NCAA Final Four Ticket Prices
March Madness History and Records
- Average Points Scored in March Madness Finals: How to Figure Out Your Tiebreakers
- Most March Madness Appearances Without an NCAA Tournament Win
- Longest Streaks of Making the NCAA Tournament
- List of Players With NCAA Championship and NBA Championship
- The College Basketball Teams With the Most National Championships
- Which School Has the Most Final Four Appearances? Men's, Women's, Combined
- When is the Last Time the Florida Gators Won the NCAA Tournament?
- The Biggest Upsets in March Madness History
- Most Points Scored in March Madness: Single Game, Round-by-Round, Tournament Records
- When is the Last Time the Auburn Tigers Made the Final Four?
- Record for Most Consecutive Sweet 16 Appearances (Active and All-Time)
- The Best March Madness Buzzer Beaters of All-Time
- Biggest Comebacks in March Madness History
- What's the Farthest a Double-Digit Seed Has Gone in March Madness?
- Lowest Scoring Games in March Madness History (Men's and Women's)
March Madness Logistics
- Selection Sunday 2025: Time, Date and What to Expect From the Men's and Women's Special
- Explaining the History and Purpose of March Madness' First Four
- When Does March Madness Start? Tipoff Date For Men's and Women's Tournaments, NIT
- Highest Paid College Athletes Via NIL Deals
- One Shining Moment Explained: Lyrics, Artist, Writer and History of March Madness Song
- March Madness Schedule: Every College Basketball Game Today (Updated Daily)
- Updated List of Automatic Bids to the 2025 NCAA Tournament
- What is March Mammal Madness? Explaining the Internet Phenomenon
March Madness TV
- How to Watch March Madness 2025 on Paramount+: Pricing, Streaming Details and More
- What Channel is TruTV on DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish, AT&T U-Verse and More?
- What Channel is TNT on DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish, AT&T U-Verse and More?
- What Channel is TBS on DirecTV, Xfinity, Dish, AT&T U-Verse and More?
- How to Watch Selection Sunday 2025 With and Without Cable
- How to Watch the NIT Selection Show
March Madness Upsets
- Every 16 Seed to Beat a 1 in March Madness History (Men's and Women's)
- Every 15 Seed to Beat a 2 in March Madness History (Men's and Women's)
- Every 14 Seed to Beat a 3 in March Madness History (Men's and Women's)
- March Madness Upset Predictions: Which Lower Seeds Have the Best Shot?
- What's the Furthest a 15 Seed Has Ever Gone in the NCAA Tournament? (Men's and Women's)
- What's the Lowest Seed to Make the Final Four?
- What's the Lowest Seed to Win March Madness? A Look at the Biggest Cinderella Runs
- What's the Furthest a 16 Seed Has Ever Gone in the NCAA Tournament? (Men's and Women's)
The NIT
- How to Get Tickets for NIT Games in 2025: Cheapest, Most Expensive Games
- What is the NIT Tournament? Explaining History, Expansion
- How to Watch the NIT Championship Game
- NIT Championship Game Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Tickets
The ACC Tournament
- Lowest Seed to Ever Win the ACC Tournament
- ACC Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
- Printable ACC Men's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More
- ACC Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
- ACC Men's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
- Printable ACC Women's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More
- ACC Women's Tournament Sched
The Big 12 Tournament
- Lowest Seed to Ever Win the Big 12 Tournament
- Big 12 Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
- Printable Big 12 Men's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More
- Big 12 Basketball Tournament Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Options
- Big 12 Basketball Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
- Big 12 Women's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
- Big 12 Men's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
- Printable Big 12 Women's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More
The Big East Tournament
- Lowest Seed to Ever Win the Big East Tournament
- Big East Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
- Big East Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
The Big Ten Tournament
- Big Ten Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
- Lowest Seed to Ever Win the Big Ten Tournament
- Printable Big Ten Women's Tournament Bracket
- Big Ten Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
- Big Ten Women's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
- Big Ten Men's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
- Printable Big Ten Men's Tournament Bracket
- Big Ten Basketball Tournament Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Ways to Get In
- When Do the Big Ten Men's and Women's Tournaments Start? Dates, Locations and More
The Mountain West Tournament
- Mountain West Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
- Mountain West Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
- Lowest Seed to Ever Win the Mountain West Tournament
The SEC Tournament
- SEC Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
- Lowest Seed to Ever Win the SEC Tournament
- Printable SEC Women's Tournament Bracket
- SEC Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
- SEC Women's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
- SEC Men's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
- Printable SEC Men's Tournament Bracket
- SEC Tournament Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Ways to Get In
- When Do the SEC Men's and Women's Tournaments Start? Dates, Locations and More
