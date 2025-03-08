SI

March Madness 2025: NCAA Tournament Schedule, History, Statistics, Records

The 2025 NCAA tournament is nearly here. That means the chaos is about to begin. The upsets, the buzzer beaters, the bracket pools and the, well, madness.

There are story lines aplenty for March Madness, which is why we've created a hub page for all of Sports Illustrated's extensive coverage of the 2025 NCAA tournament.

Your Guide to the 2025 NCAA Tournament

  1. March Madness Brackets
  2. Getting To March Madness
  3. March Madness History and Records
  4. March Madness Logistics
  5. March Madness TV
  6. March Madness Upsets
  7. The NIT
  8. The ACC Tournament
  9. The Big 12 Tournament
  10. The Big East Tournament
  11. The Big Ten Tournament
  12. The Mountain West Tournament
  13. The SEC Tournament

March Madness Brackets

Getting To March Madness

March Madness History and Records

March Madness Logistics

March Madness TV

March Madness Upsets

The NIT

  • How to Get Tickets for NIT Games in 2025: Cheapest, Most Expensive Games
  • What is the NIT Tournament? Explaining History, Expansion
  • How to Watch the NIT Championship Game
  • NIT Championship Game Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Tickets

The ACC Tournament

  • Lowest Seed to Ever Win the ACC Tournament
  • ACC Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
  • Printable ACC Men's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More
  • ACC Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
  • ACC Men's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
  • Printable ACC Women's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More
  • ACC Women's Tournament Sched

The Big 12 Tournament

  • Lowest Seed to Ever Win the Big 12 Tournament
  • Big 12 Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
  • Printable Big 12 Men's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More
  • Big 12 Basketball Tournament Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Options
  • Big 12 Basketball Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
  • Big 12 Women's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
  • Big 12 Men's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
  • Printable Big 12 Women's Tournament Bracket: Teams, Locations and More

The Big East Tournament

The Big Ten Tournament

The Mountain West Tournament

  • Mountain West Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
  • Mountain West Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
  • Lowest Seed to Ever Win the Mountain West Tournament

The SEC Tournament

  • SEC Tournament Locations for 2026, 2027 and Beyond
  • Lowest Seed to Ever Win the SEC Tournament
  • Printable SEC Women's Tournament Bracket
  • SEC Tournament Final Ticket Prices: How Much Does it Cost to Get In?
  • SEC Women's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
  • SEC Men's Tournament Schedule, Results and How to Watch
  • Printable SEC Men's Tournament Bracket
  • SEC Tournament Ticket Prices: Cheapest, Most Expensive Ways to Get In
  • When Do the SEC Men's and Women's Tournaments Start? Dates, Locations and More
