The Red River Showdown is the current name given to games between the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas.

In previous years, the football game, played annually at the Cotton Bowl in Texas, has gone through numerous names including the Red River Classic, the Red River Rivalry, and the Red River Shootout.

The name comes from the Red River, which serves a border between the two states.

The winner of the game is given the Golden Hat trophy.

Texas leads the series 61–46–5, although Oklahoma has won six of the last eight in the series.