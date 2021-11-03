Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
FSU QB Chubba Purdy, Former Four-Star, Announces He's 'Moving On'

Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy announced he is entering the transfer portal on Twitter Wednesday. 

"I want to thank the Seminole fans and Florida State community for all their support during my time at Florida state," Purdy wrote via Twitter. "After careful consideration and a discussion with my family I will be moving on towards new beginnings. With all that said I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you and God Bless."

The redshirt freshman has appeared in one game this season where he completed 5-of-five passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns against UMass on Oct. 23. In 2020, he appeared in three games where he had 27 completions for 219 yards and two touchdowns along with an interception. 

Purdy was a four-star recruit out of Perry High School in Glendale, Arizona, per 247Sports and Rivals. He tallied 9,000 yards of total offense and 111 touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter in high school.

