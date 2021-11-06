Ole Miss Trolls Former Coach Hugh Freeze After Rebels' Win

Saturday's matchup between Ole Miss and Liberty was bound to end up in some shenanigans, especially with Hugh Freeze involved.

Moments after the Rebels' 27–14 victory against Liberty, Ole Miss football took to Twitter and trolled Freeze, the former head coach of the program from 2012 to '16.

"If you have complaints about this result, send it to lufootball@liberty.edu," the tweet read. "If not, please do not slander these young men or insult their family."

While Ole Miss has deleted its previous tweets, Saturday's jabs at the former Rebels coach stems from a similar tweet Freeze made in 2013—that has since been deleted—involving the Rebels landing high-level recruits as suspicion grew that they were cheating.

"If you have facts about a violation, send it to compliance@olemiss.edu. If not, please do not slander these young men or insult their family," the tweet read.

Under Freeze, the NCAA conducted an investigation and found that Ole Miss committed various recruiting and academic violations that resulting in the Rebels playing their 2017 season with a self-imposed bowl ban and 15 Level I violations.

Freeze, who initially had a 39–25 record during his tenure in Oxford, finished with a 12-25 mark after after the NCAA expunged 27 of his wins during the five-year period.

He resigned as the Rebels head coach in July '17 amid discovery of calls to escort services multiple times during his coaching tenure.

The Ole Miss twitter account is no stranger to trolling opponents after wins this season. So while the tweets may be deleted, the Rebels made the last laugh over Freeze after the dominant victory.

