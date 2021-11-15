Gonzaga, UCLA Stay Atop Men's AP Top 25 After Big Wins

Skip to main content
November 15, 2021
Daily Cover: Penny Hardaway Expects Electricity in Memphis This Season
Gonzaga, UCLA Stay Atop Men's AP Top 25 After Marquee Wins

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’s first men's top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.

The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.

Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, reigning national champion Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 10.

UCLA faced its own early test Friday night when it hosted then-No. 4 Villanova. The Bruins were sluggish early without forward Cody Riley due to a sprained left knee, but rallied from a 10-point deficit to win 86–77 at a raucous Pauley Pavilion.

Kansas (2–0) played Michigan State in a doubleheader with Kentucky and Duke at Madison Square Garden to open the season. The Jayhawks were sharp, winning 87-74 behind Ochai Agbaji’s career-high 29 points. Agbaji, who considered leaving Lawrence for the NBA, added 25 points in a lopsided win over Tarleton State.

Full top 25 (as of Nov. 15):

1. Gonzaga
2. UCLA
3. Kansas
4. Michigan
5. Villanova
6. Purdue
7. Duke
8. Texas
9. Baylor
10. Illinois
11. Memphis
12. Oregon 
13. Kentucky
14. Alabama
15. Houston
16. Arkansas
17. Tennessee
18. North Carolina
19. Ohio State
20. Maryland
21. Auburn
22. St. Bonaventure
23. UConn
24. Florida
25. USC

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan St. 18, Arizona 15, Florida St. 15, Colorado St. 15, Iowa 13, Xavier 12, Syracuse 12, Oklahoma St. 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi St. 6, St. John’s 4, Drake 3, LSU 3, Furman 2, Virginia 2, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

More College Basketball Coverage:

• 'Honey, You're Not in Waco Anymore'
• One Takeaway For Every Champions Classic Team
Penny, Emoni, Jalen and the Inverted Pyramid

