The University of Louisville’s long-awaited ruling on NCAA infractions will be handed down Thursday, sources told Sports Illustrated.



The contents of the ruling are not yet known, but closure is at hand one way or the other. The case has been winding its way through the NCAA and Independent Accountability Review Process channels for years, dating back to the FBI investigation of corruption in college basketball in 2017. Louisville men’s basketball is alleged to have brokered a $100,000 deal through its apparel company, Adidas, for prospect Brian Bowen.



Louisville could be facing severe sanctions for Level I violations, including a postseason ban. The IARP has not delivered that level of penalty in the two cases it has adjudicated, North Carolina State and Memphis. However, Louisville faces additional exposure as a repeat violator for earlier infractions.



Louisville did move swiftly in the wake of the scandal in 2017, firing Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and longtime athletic director Tom Jurich. Pitino, now the coach at Iona, faces a Level II charge that could affect him in his job at that school.



