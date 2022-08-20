Bama in the NFL: Can the Eagles Win More Than Just the NFC East?

The NFC East hasn't had a repeat division champion since the Philadelphia Eagles conquered the feat from 2001-2004. Last year, the Dallas Cowboys took the crown and are favored to win it again this season.

However, the Cowboys lost major pieces this offseason, including wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Randy Gregory. The Eagles, on the other hand, gained some help by adding former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown and former New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry.

Plus, the quarterback looks like he's ready to take the next step in his career.

Brown joined an offense loaded with talent as Jalen Hurts aims for a career season behind center. Selected with the 53rd-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Hurts only played in five games his rookie season.

In 2021, the world got to see the scrambling quarterback start nearly every game. The Alabama product, who finished his collegiate career at Oklahoma, threw for 3,144 passing yards and 16 touchdowns along with running for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground/

Hurts finishing with the 10th-most overall fantasy points last season has led some NFL bettors to put their MVP ticket on him, even though his odds are around +2500. When the Eagles traded for Brown during the NFL Draft, Hurts had the most MVP tickets during the subsequent weeks.

Brown won't be able to get Hurts an MVP trophy alone, but the Eagles also boast DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia's rookie-receiving record holder who may be able to give him a slight edge.

Selected with the 10th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver became Hurts’ favorite option. The Alabama standout finished his rookie campaign with 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2020, Philadelphia’s receiving core was among the worst in the league, so Smith was the WR1 the moment he was drafted. However, the acquisition of Brown makes it impossible for defenders to key on one of them.

The "too skinny" receiver has shown in just one year that he is capable of taking on some of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Like almost every other receiver to come out of Alabama since 2008, Smith is an excellent route runner and can make contested catches. When looking at a blind resumé, each of his stats, accolades and skills are the resemblance of a WR1.

Each of these moments were against the best cornerback on the opposing team. Smith will now occasionally face the second-best, meaning he'll have the advantage on the majority of snaps.

Protecting Hurts and allowing Smith to take the time to complete routes is an elite offensive line. Second-year left guard Landon Dickerson fit right in last season.

Selected with the 37th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Crimson Tide All-American at center was moved to guard, which is his more natural position. Dickerson told SI Fan Nation's Eagles Today that his focus is on just improving during his second season.

"We still have a lot of time until the first game, so you never know what's gonna happen with the lineup, who's gonna be playing," Dickerson said. "So I'm just trying to get better every day no matter where they put me."

Philadelphia had one of the best NFL Draft grades after selecting Georgia defensive stars Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean. The defense was already above average as the Eagles finished 10th in total yards allowed in 2021. The addition of these two could make this defense nothing short of imposing.

Another new member of the Eagles defense is Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe. The undrafted free agent has shown major improvement in training camp and has rose on the depth chart. Jobe worked with the starters on Tuesday's practice, but is still listed as a reserve.

Cornerback Jared Mayden was also on the Eagles, but was released on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles have talent all over the field. The NFC East is a two-team race and the Eagles just might continue the non-repeat division champion streak. The Eagles have the second-best odds (+160) to win the NFC East and the gap between them and the Cowboys (+140) is minuscule.

Furthermore, the AFC seem to have a lot more talent than the NFC this season. Of course, teams like the Rams, Buccaneers and Packers have the Super Bowl on their minds, but the Eagles aren't much worse.

The only way they get there, though, is if Hurts has a breakout season. He has the weapons, protection and defense to give him the chance.

This is the twenty-fifth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

