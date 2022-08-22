Bama in the NFL: Najee Harris' Sophomore Campaign

The Pittsburgh Steelers' last losing season was 2003, the year before they drafted long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. After 247 starts under center, "Big Ben" retired at the end of last season, leaving the Steelers to draft a new quarterback.

Pittsburgh selected hometown hero Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he is in a competition between Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to be the team's starter in Week 1.

Besides the change at quarterback, the Steelers roster looks fairly similar to last year's. Returning Pro Bowlers like edge rusher T.J. Watt, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, wide receiver Diontae Johnson and former Alabama standouts running back Najee Harris and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick aim to continue the winning season streak.

With the offense still trying to find their quarterback, one can assume that Harris will get even more carries this season. Selected with the 24th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Harris had 307 carries (second-most in the NFL) for 1200 yards (fourth) and seven touchdowns (fifteenth). He also had the most receptions (74) at his position and the third-most yards (467).

The Alabama product's rookie season was among the best in his class, but the sophomore is looking to play even better.

The receiver room is one of the few that looks different from last season. Former Pittsburgh free agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in March. One month later, the Steelers drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin to take his place.

Harris will have to overcome the new amount of targets as well as running the ball 18-to-20 times per game. However, the running back is no stranger to being an elite weapon of an offense with lots of receivers.

In the 2019 and 2020 college football seasons, Harris was a starter at Alabama. In his junior year (2019), Harris rushed for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 304 receiving yards, finding the end zone seven more times. This was in an offense consisting of five other future top-15 picks in the next two drafts.

Harris' 2020 season was even better, finishing with 1,466 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns. He also had 43 receptions (third-most on the team). Harris earned the Doak Walker Award (best running back in the nation) his senior season and was a unanimous All-American.

Even with a slightly new offense, Harris could have even better numbers this fall. He's proven before that he could shine, even with the stars around him.

On June 15, the Steelers re-signed two-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to a four-year contract extension worth $18.4 million per year, including $36 million guaranteed. The four-time Pro Bowler became the highest-paid safety in NFL history, but Chargers safety Derwin James just took that title last Wednesday.

Selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Alabama product has been one of the top defensive backs in the league since his second season.

Since Fitzpatrick was traded to Pittsburgh in 2019, they have consistently been one of the best defenses in the NFL. Heyward, Watt and Fitzpatrick have led this defense to being one of the first taken off millions of fantasy football draft boards each year.

The NFL's safety position is loaded with talent and Fitzpatrick hopes to play better than the rest. Being the league's highest-paid safety already has the accolades, but earning the title as league's best safety might take the cake. He certainly has the support in Pittsburgh to make it a reality.

One of the only transactions the Steelers made on defense was signing cornerback Levi Wallace in March. The 2018 undrafted free agent was picked up by the Buffalo Bills his rookie year. The Alabama product only played in seven games in his rookie campaign, but he earned a starting spot at cornerback his next three seasons, having two interceptions in each.

The two-time CFP National Champion (2015, 2017) joins his college teammate as one of the starting defensive backs in Pittsburgh. Fitzpatrick was one of the only defensive backs that stood out for the Steelers last season, and the addition of Wallace could make their secondary even better.

Backup center J.C. Hassenauer is the last former member of the Crimson Tide in Pittsburgh. Wallace and Fitzpatrick's college teammate is yet to start many games in the NFL. Barring an injury to starting center Mason Cole, Hassenauer probably won't see the field much this season.

