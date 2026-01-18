Alabama Lands Second Wide Receiver in 2026 Class
If there's any position group for Alabama that's on the thinner side, it's the Crimson Tide's wide receivers.
But the pass-catchers room got some help on Sunday, as Maurice Mathis Jr. joined the 2026 recruiting class.
Mathis initially committed to Samford on July 30, 2025, but after earning an offer from Alabama on Friday, he changed his mind. Vanderbilt was the only other Power Four program to send him an offer.
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Ga., becomes the second wide receiver in the class, joining Cederian Morgan. Mathis hauled in 62 receptions for 1,207 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games this season.
Alabama is now up to seven wide receivers for the 2026 season: Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows, NC State transfer Noah Rogers and the aforementioned true freshmen Cederian Morgan and now Maurice Mathis Jr. Williams, who will be a junior next season, is expected to lead the position group after totaling 49 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.
This position group hasn't exactly been the Crimson Tide's friend lately, as five receivers from this season have entered the transfer portal: Isaiah Horton (transferred to Texas A&M), Jaylen Mbakwe (Georgia Tech), Cole Adams (Vanderbilt), Jalen Hale (SMU) and Aeryn "Bubba" Hampton (Oregon State). Additionally, Germie Bernard, Alabama's leading wide receiver this season, exhausted his collegiate eligibility and now eyes the 2026 NFL Draft.
The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, Jan. 2, and closed on Jan. 16. The spring portal was eliminated in September and will no longer be an option for athletes.
Alabama's 2026 Signing Class
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- S Rihyael Kelley, 6-foot-3, 180 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 06/23/2025)
- SN Eli Deutsch, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Franklin, Wisconsin (Committed 06/24/2025)
- RB Ezavier Crowell, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Jackson, Alabama (Committed 06/26/2025)
- TE Mack Sutter, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs. - Dunlap, Illinois (Committed 06/26/2025)
- LB Zay Hall, 6-foot-2, 222 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/27/2025)
- LB Xavier Griffin, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- WR Cederian Morgan, 6-foot-4, 220 lbs - Alexander City, Alabama (Committed 07/02/2025)
- DL Nolan Wilson, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- S Jireh Edwards, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 07/05/2025)
- QB Tayden Kaawa, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Orem, Utah (Committed 07/22/2025)
- OT Bear Fretwell, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Brooklet, Georgia (Committed 07/25/25)
- OT Jared Doughty, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 10/05/2025)
- EDGE Corey Howard, 6-foot-6, 245 lbs. - Valdosta, Georgia (Committed 10/19/2025)
- OL Tyrell Miller, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - College of San Mateo (Committed 11/29/2025)
- EDGE Malique Franklin, 6-foot-5, 250 lbs. - Daphne, Alabama (Committed 12/02/2025)
- TE Jude Cascone, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/30/2025)
- RB Traeshawn Brown, 5-foot-10, 190 lb. - Huntsville, Texas (Committed 12/04/2025)
- CB Nick Sherman, 6-foot-3, 190 lb, - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 12/14/25)
- WR Maurice Mathis Jr., 6-foot-1, 180 lb - Warner Robins, Georgia (Committed 1/18/26)
