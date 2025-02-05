BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Finished in 2025 Recruiting Rankings

Take a look at where the Eagles' 2025 recruiting class ranked among the rest of the country.

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; A Boston College Eagles helmet sits on an equipment case before the first half against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Bill O'Brien and his staff brought in one of the largest recruiting classes in the entire ACC, welcoming 27 new players to Chestnut Hill. While the Eagles didn't land any 5-Star prospects, the class as a whole looks to be one of the best in recent memory for the program and is filled with several players who could find the field early in their careers.

Take a look at where the Eagles' class ranked across the board for the major recruiting outlets.

2025 Recruiting Class Rankings

247Sports: No. 68
247Sports Composite: No. 58
On3: No. 57
Rivals: No. 97

4-Star Prospects

  1. DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina

3-Star Prospects

  1. ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia
  2. ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio
  3. ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida
  4. ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia
  5. CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois
  6. CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma
  7. CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut
  8. DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass.
  9. EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana
  10. EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina
  11. P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London
  12. LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia
  13. LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass.
  14. OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York
  15. OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
  16. QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma
  17. RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass.
  18. RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass.
  19. S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia
  20. S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina
  21. S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey
  22. TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California
  23. TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana
  24. WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia
  25. WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida
  26. WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass.

For a full breakdown of next year's class and more, take a look at the Boston College football recruiting tracker.

