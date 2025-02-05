Where Boston College Finished in 2025 Recruiting Rankings
Take a look at where the Eagles' 2025 recruiting class ranked among the rest of the country.
In this story:
Bill O'Brien and his staff brought in one of the largest recruiting classes in the entire ACC, welcoming 27 new players to Chestnut Hill. While the Eagles didn't land any 5-Star prospects, the class as a whole looks to be one of the best in recent memory for the program and is filled with several players who could find the field early in their careers.
Take a look at where the Eagles' class ranked across the board for the major recruiting outlets.
2025 Recruiting Class Rankings
247Sports: No. 68
247Sports Composite: No. 58
On3: No. 57
Rivals: No. 97
4-Star Prospects
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina
3-Star Prospects
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass.
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass.
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass.
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass.
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass.
