Gators DL Zachary Carter Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

Zachary Carter is the first Florida Gator to secure a spot at the Senior Bowl this year.

Photo: Zachary Carter; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter is the first UF player to accept an invitation to the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., the bowl game announced today.

Carter will earn an opportunity to impress NFL scouts over a week of practices and a prospect all-star game featuring senior talent from across the nation as he prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite the opportunity to declare for the draft a year ago, Carter opted to return to UF for his redshirt senior season to build upon his production as well as earn his degree and help push the Gators to the SEC and national championship. Although Florida fell far short of its goals of conference and playoff contention this year, Carter undoubtedly improved his draft stock by posting a career-high of six sacks and ten tackles for loss through ten games.

In his career to date, Carter has compiled 96 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 24.5 tackles for loss, eight batted passes, two forced fumbles, and 85 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus).

Standing at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds with the athleticism and strength to play inside and out on the defensive line, Carter is sure to receive plenty of interest from NFL teams throughout the draft process. He would be an ideal fit on a four-man front where he could switch between defensive end and three-technique defensive tackle on passing downs, much like he has done during his time at Florida.

Since Dan Mullen was named head coach, 11 Florida players have accepted invitations to the Senior Bowl: LB Jonathan Greenard, DL Jabari Zuniga, WR Van Jefferson, WR Tyrie Cleveland, RB Lamical Perine, WR Trevon Grimes, WR Kadarius Toney, S Shawn Davis, LB Jeremiah Moon, QB Kyle Trask, and now Carter.

Trask missed the bowl game last year while dealing with an ankle injury, and Moon reversed course and returned to Florida for a sixth season despite accepting his invite last year. It would not be a surprise to see Moon receive interest from the game again this year after his successful transition to inside linebacker. Every other former Gator to accept an invitation under Mullen went on to be selected in the NFL Draft.

The Senior Bowl game will take place on Feb. 5, 2022.

