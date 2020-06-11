AllSeminoles
FSU Football's History vs. Mid-American Conference

David Visser

The other day, I wrote about the Mountain West, and how it was the only conference against which Florida State football has a losing record. Now it's time to flip that script, and check out the only conference to which the Seminoles have never lost: the Mid-American Conference. 

The 'Noles are 5-0 against the MAC, although they've never played a true road game against the conference. As a matter of fact, they've never faced the MAC outside of Florida. The results have been as one-sided as the venues, beginning with FSU's 1956 season opener against Ohio, a 47-7 hammering in Tallahassee. 

But at least the Bobcats got on the board. Toledo opened the 1986 campaign at Doak Campbell Stadium and was shutout, 24-0,  as was Western Michigan in 1991 by a count of 58-0.

The only MAC team to reach double figures against the Seminoles was Northern Illinois, whom the 'Noles played in the 2013 Orange Bowl. The 31-10 FSU victory came after NIU quarterback Jordan Lynch predicted the Huskies would have the Seminoles "on their knees" by the fourth quarter. It was also the second victory in FSU's 29-game winning streak that included a national title. 

Most recently, Florida State hosted Northern Illinois in 2018 and triumphed 37-19 in Willie Taggart's first FBS win with the 'Noles. There are eight MAC teams that have yet to face FSU (can you blame them?): Akron, Bowling Green State, Buffalo, Kent State, the original Miami, Ball State, Eastern Michigan, and Central Michigan-- now led by former Florida head coach Jim McElwain. 

In case you missed it, our opening piece in this series reviews the Seminoles' gridiron history against the Big 12 Conference.

