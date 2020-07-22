Peach Bowl President, CEO: FSU-WVU Won't Happen Without Fans

The Peach Bowl Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Series is still on-- for now. Of course, that includes Florida State's current opener against West Virginia on September 5, and also Virginia vs. Georgia on September 7 and Auburn taking on North Carolina on September 12. However, due to cost issues, it's taken one option off the table: the idea of playing in an empty stadium.

Peach Bowl CEO and President Gary Stokan had this to say to MountaineerMaven, our sister site covering WVU:

If there aren’t fans, then we aren’t able to do the games. We just don’t have any revenue to pay the teams to come down to play (if there are no fans). So, they would either have to decide to come down to play and not make any money or they’d have to decide that they would want to go on campus either to West Virginia or to Florida State or in the case of the plus one, Virginia.

Of course, playing in front of fans doesn't necessarily mean competing for a full house. So how the Peach Bowl plans to address capacity issues remains to be seen, and questions also remain about social distancing in and around the stadium, be it in the stands, on the concourses, or outside for pregame festivities.

Other logistical concerns exist as well. This game is a one-off, so how would a location be determined if it were to be moved to one of the campuses? And if the ACC does go to a conference-plus-one schedule, would this game even happen? The Seminoles would seem more likely to continue their in-state rivalry with Florida.