AllSeminoles
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

LA Chargers Sign FSU FB/TE Gabe Nabers as Free Agent

David Visser

Through no fault of his own, Gabe Nabers struggled to find his place at Florida State. He made his way to Tallahassee from nearby Valdosta, GA as a rather last-minute, unheralded member of the 2016 recruiting class. In fact, he was the lowest ranked enrollee in the class-- behind a punter and a kicker. He started as a fullback, but after playing there for two years, he transitioned to tight end when the position was eliminated after Willie Taggart took over for Jimbo Fisher. 

But Nabers kept his head down, adapted to his new position, and now he's found his place-- in the NFL. Shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, the announcement went public: Nabers has signed with the LA Chargers as a free agent, where he'll join fellow Seminole Derwin James.

Nabers (6'3, 243) doesn't do anything great-- but he's a bit of a jack of all trades. He blocks well, runs solid routes, has good hands, and isn't flashy. He stays in his lane, puts his shoulder down, and runs north-south, not trying to make an 18-yard gain into an 80-yard highlight. He finished his FSU career with 19 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

It's possible that he could find some work in an H-back type spot, and especially on special teams. Nabers knows who he is-- and who he is not. He's the kind of workmanlike player who's a good teammate and could also help the Chargers as a practice-squad possibility, especially given his versatility. 

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Mock Draft Tracker, Heading into Rounds 4-7

Hey look! Sports! (Kind of.)

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSU Football's 2020 NFL Draft Hub & Tracker

Everything you need to know for the next few days.

David Visser

by

Shawn Allen

FSU DB Stanford Samuels III Signs with Green Bay Packers as Free Agent: Pro Scouting Report

Let’s look at what Samuels brings to the NFL.

Mike Settle

FSU Running Back Cam Akers Drafted by LA Rams in NFL Draft's 2nd Round: Pro Scouting Report

Breaking down what Akers will bring to the NFL.

David Visser

by

Kent.Olsen

Reviewing the New Seminole Legacy Golf Course, Following a Round

A new look for the 'Noles on the links.

Shawn Allen

by

David Visser

FSU AM: Video Reaction to Cam Akers Drafted By Rams, Newest Football Offers, & Golfers Named All-Americans

Here's a look at your daily FSU news.

Chloe Cutchen

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 2010s

One of Florida State's most successful decades translated well to the NFL Draft.

Mike Settle

by

David Visser

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 2000s

The new millennium saw a new crop of Seminoles enter the NFL

Dustin Franklin

by

David Visser

'Noles in the NFL Draft: The 1990s

A banner decade for Seminoles football leads to its most productive years in the NFL Draft.

Mike Settle

FSU AM: Looking Ahead to the NFL Draft's Day 2, Recalling 'Noles drafted in the 90s, 00s, & 10s, & a salute to Trent Forrest

The FSU news from the past 24 hours.

Dustin Franklin