LA Chargers Sign FSU FB/TE Gabe Nabers as Free Agent

Through no fault of his own, Gabe Nabers struggled to find his place at Florida State. He made his way to Tallahassee from nearby Valdosta, GA as a rather last-minute, unheralded member of the 2016 recruiting class. In fact, he was the lowest ranked enrollee in the class-- behind a punter and a kicker. He started as a fullback, but after playing there for two years, he transitioned to tight end when the position was eliminated after Willie Taggart took over for Jimbo Fisher.

But Nabers kept his head down, adapted to his new position, and now he's found his place-- in the NFL. Shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft concluded, the announcement went public: Nabers has signed with the LA Chargers as a free agent, where he'll join fellow Seminole Derwin James.

Nabers (6'3, 243) doesn't do anything great-- but he's a bit of a jack of all trades. He blocks well, runs solid routes, has good hands, and isn't flashy. He stays in his lane, puts his shoulder down, and runs north-south, not trying to make an 18-yard gain into an 80-yard highlight. He finished his FSU career with 19 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

It's possible that he could find some work in an H-back type spot, and especially on special teams. Nabers knows who he is-- and who he is not. He's the kind of workmanlike player who's a good teammate and could also help the Chargers as a practice-squad possibility, especially given his versatility.