2023 MAC Offensive Player of the Year Transferring Again
Running back Peny Boone announced Wednesday that he inteds to transfer to the University of Central Florida, marking his fourth FBS stop in his college career.
In 2023, Boone rushed for 1,384 Yards & 15 touchdowns at the University of Toledo, earning him MAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. He transferred to the University of Louisville after the season and entered the portal again at the conclusion of spring practice.
The 6'1" 245-pounder spent 2020 and 2021 at the University of Maryland where he appeared in 14 games and rushed for 258 yards with two touchdowns. In 2022 and 2023 at Toledo, Boone was a member of a running back rotation that also included Jacquez Stewart, who returns to the Rockets in 2024.
Boone has a career average of 5.7 yards per carry. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.