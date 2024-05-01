Boise State Football: Potential Crossover Athlete Announces Transfer Decision
After a run to the NCAA tournament, Boise State basketball lost a significant amount of players to the transfer portal. One such player who had been keeping his options open was Kobe Young, while also exploring opportunities to also play football for the Broncos, should he remain in Boise.
However, Young announced on Tuesday that he will transfer to Cal State Fullerton to continue his college basketball career.
RELATED: PODCAST: CFB Super League Ridiculousness + Audience Q&A
Listed by Boise State's basketball program at 6'7" and 208 pounds, Young was also an accomplished high school football player in his hometown of Pasco, Washington. 247Sports had him listed as a three-star wide receiver. For the class of 2021, he was the #31 recruit in the state of Washington. Prior to choosing college basketball, Young had football scholarship offers from Army and Division II's Central Washington.
Cal State Fullerton finished the 2023 season with a record of 14-18.