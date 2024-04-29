Former San José State & Hawaii Quarterback Signs With Seattle Seahawks
Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks this week.
Cordeiro played college football for both the University of Hawaii and San José State. He spent the 2018-2021 football seasons with the Rainbow Warriors and the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Spartans.
RELATED: Boise State Football: George Holani Signing UDFA Deal With Seattle Seahawks
In those six seasons, Cordeiro totaled 12191 passing yards with 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He also rushed for 25 touchdowns, between both stops. He ended his career as the Mountain West’s all-time leader in touchdowns responsible for (113), total yardage (13,811) and completions (971).
The former Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year and St. Louis High School product was an All-Mountain West First Team selection in his final college season. Cordeiro will not be the only quarterback from the state of Hawaii in Seattle's rookie minicamp after the Seahawks invited Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa this week, as well. Tagovailoa played his high school football in Alabama.
A date for Seattle’s rookie minicamp has not been set yet.