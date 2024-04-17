G5 Football Daily

Georgia Southern Football 2024 Spring Game: How To Watch, Time, Date

Joe Londergan

Dec 16, 2023; Conway, SC, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles head coach Charlie Henry on the sidelines in
Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: Noon ET

Place: Allen E. Paulson Stadium - Statesboro, GA

Broadcast Info: ESPN+

Clay Helton begins his third season as the head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles in 2024. Both of Helton's first two seasons at Georgia Southern resulted in records of 6-7.

The Eagles will play one of two G5 spring games on ESPN's spring broadcast schedule this year.

Changes to the Eagles' system this year include a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Aplin, who was promoted this offseason and will take over as quarterbacks coach. Georgia Southern had the #1 passing offense in the Sun Bekt last season with 302.2 yards through the air per game with 3929 total yards through the air.

Georgia Southern's regular season is set to begin on August 31 when they host defending Mountain West champions Boise State. They seek their first Sun Belt Conference title since 2014.

