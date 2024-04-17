Georgia Southern Football 2024 Spring Game: How To Watch, Time, Date
Date: Saturday, April 20
Time: Noon ET
Place: Allen E. Paulson Stadium - Statesboro, GA
Broadcast Info: ESPN+
Clay Helton begins his third season as the head coach of the Georgia Southern Eagles in 2024. Both of Helton's first two seasons at Georgia Southern resulted in records of 6-7.
The Eagles will play one of two G5 spring games on ESPN's spring broadcast schedule this year.
Changes to the Eagles' system this year include a new offensive coordinator in Ryan Aplin, who was promoted this offseason and will take over as quarterbacks coach. Georgia Southern had the #1 passing offense in the Sun Bekt last season with 302.2 yards through the air per game with 3929 total yards through the air.
Georgia Southern's regular season is set to begin on August 31 when they host defending Mountain West champions Boise State. They seek their first Sun Belt Conference title since 2014.