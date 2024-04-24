Michigan State Lands UMass Centerpiece Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams From Transfer Portal
This week, sixth-year running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams announced his decision to transfer to Michigan State for the 2024 season. The Spartans will be Lynch-Adams second attempt at playing Big Ten football, after playing the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Rutgers. He then transferred to the University of Massachusetts for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons.
In his five prior seasons of college football, the 5'10" 210-pound Ohio native has averaged 4.3 yards per carry with 17 touchdowns from scrimmage. He has totaled 1888 rushing yards in his two previous stops.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: All-CUSA Jacksonville State DL Chris Hardie Exploring Options
Lynch-Adams first entered the portal in December after originally posting that he would begin preparations for the NFL Draft. He then exited the portal in January, stating that he wanted to play another collegiate season with UMass. He entered the portal again in late March.
2023 was, by far, his best collegiate season. The Ohio native rushed for 1157 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2023. Lynch-Adams spent the previous three seasons at UMass and the two before that with Rutgers.
The Minutemen posted a 3-9 record in 2023 - their highest win total since 2018. UMass are still searching for their first FBS bowl appearance since making the jump from FCS in 2012.