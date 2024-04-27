NFL Draft: Rasheen Ali Selected By Baltimore Ravens In Round 5
Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (No.165 overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ali was the first prospect from a Sun Belt school selected in this year's class.
The 5-foot-11-inch, 205-pounder has been one of the best and arguably most unheralded running backs in the nation over the past three seasons at Marshall.
After taking over as a starter in the Thundering Herd backfield in 2021, the Cleveland, Ohio native burst onto the college football scene by leading the nation in rushing touchdowns with 21 and rushed for over 1,400 yards as a sophomore.
However, Ali chose to step away from football for the majority of the 2022 season to address his “mental, physical and emotional health” and didn’t return to the field with the emergence of Marshall running back Khalan Laborn, who rushed for 1,516 yards during the year.
After rejoining the team as a full participant in the offseason, Ali again picked up his all-conference form, rushing for 1,135 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
During his career, Ali showed tremendous consistency, eclipsing the century-mark in rushing 11 times and highest-rated backs per Pro Football Focus during his four seasons in Huntington.
Ali was invited to the 2024 Senior Bowl, but his stay in Mobile was cut short after suffering a ruptured his biceps tendon, which also kept him out of on-field drills at the NFL Combine.