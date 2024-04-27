NFL Draft: Tulane's Jha'Quan Jackson Selected By Tennessee in NFL Draft
With the sixth pick of the sixth round in the 2024 NFL Draft (#182 overall), the Tennessee Titans selected wide receiver Jha'quan Jackson out of Tulane.
Through five seasons with the Greenwave, Jackson hauled in 109 receptions for 1,743 yards and 17 touchdowns. Jackson was an important piece of a two-year stretch at Tulane that included an AAC championship, a win over Caleb WIlliams and USC in the Cotton Bowl, and a record of 23-5.
Jackson will surely be a strong option in the special teams department for the Titans as it’s always a need, especially with the new kick-off rules as well. Jackson earned third-team All-AAC honors as a returner.
This past season, Jackson was seventh in the American Athletic Conference in yards per reception. His 5’11,” 185-pound stature certainly stands out given his quick movement and ability to get by defenders.
With the selection, Jackson becomes the first Tulane player to be selected in this year's class.