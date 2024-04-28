G5 Football Daily

REPORT: Miami Dolphins Signing UTEP QB Gavin Hardison As UDFA

Joe Londergan

Sep 16, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; UTEP Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison (2) walks to the sideline
Sep 16, 2023; Tucson, Arizona, USA; UTEP Miners quarterback Gavin Hardison (2) walks to the sideline / Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison has signed a free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins following the 2024 NFL Draft, per his agency as told to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound Hardison started 35 games over his five seasons with the Miners, throwing for 7,963 yards with 40 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

RELATED: REPORT: Frank Gore Jr. Signing UDFA Deal With Buffalo Bills

After beginning his collegiate career at New Mexico Military Institute, Hardison signed with the Miners in 2019 as part of former UTEP head coach Dana Dimel’s second recruiting class.

Hardison earned his first game action in 2019 supplanting former four-star recruit Kai Locksley, before becoming the full-time starter in 2020.

His best collegiate season came in 2021, when the New Mexico native threw for 3,218 yards with 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as part of a Miners team that featured wide receiver Jacob Cowing, who was selected with the 135th pick in this year’s draft.

However, after Cowing transferred to Arizona the following season, Hardison was inconsistent in 10 starts, throwing for 2,044 yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions before an injury ended his season.

In 2023, Hardison started the first five contests of the season before being replaced by Cade McConnell, who finished the season as the Miners’ starter. Over his career, Hardison’s completion percentage never topped 60% - with his highest mark being 56.6% this past season, where he ended the year with 947 yards passing with five touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.