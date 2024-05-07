Southern Miss HC Will Hall Talks What Buffalo Bills Are Getting In Frank Gore Jr.
While Frank Gore Jr. was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, he will still have a great chance to make a roster for the fall. He'll even have the chance to play for one of his father's former teams after getting signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.
Will Hall coached Gore Jr. for his four college seasons at Southern Mississippi from 2020 to 2023. During his spring media availability with the rest of the Sun Belt coaches, Hall spoke to G5 Football Daily about what Gore Jr. can add to his new team.
"He's super-duper high football IQ. He's a guy that grew up Frank Gore Sr.'s son, which is basically like growing up a coach's son," Hall noted of his former Super Back. "He really understands the whole realm of playing running back. Everything. All the nuances that go with it. So he brings that to the table. He catches the ball well out of the backfield. He's a willing pass blocker, especially for his size. He has a unique ability to make the first guy miss. Extremely hard worker that's willing to play special teams...I know he's going to give everything he has to make that club."
In four seasons under Hall at Southern Miss, Gore Jr. totaled 30 touchdowns from scrimmage while also throwing seven. He rushed for 4022 yards on 759 carries.
Buffalo's rookie minicamp is scheduled to begin on May 10. Frank Gore Sr. played one season for Buffalo in 2019.