TRANSFER PORTAL: Arkansas State Adds Two Players To Roster
After entering the transfer portal for a second time in his career, quarterback Timmy Mcclain has committed to play for the Sun Belt's Arkansas State Red Wolves. In seven appearances this past season for the UCF Knights, Mcclain threw for 1,065 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.
Prior to his time with the UCF Knights, Mcclain spent one season at USF in 2021 where he played in 11 games and threw for 1,888 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Bulls went 2-10 that season. Mcclain transferred after his lone season with the Bulls, spending two seasons with the Knights. He took a redshirt in 2022.
Mcclain now enters a situation where Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Jaylen Raynor, who threw for over 2,500 yards, is the arguably clear starting quarterback. Still, Mcclain provides strong depth at the position with multiple years of eligibility left backing up Raynor who is just a sophomore.
On the defensive side of things, the Wolves brought in defensive back Adrian Cole. Last season for the FIU Panthers, Cole had 30 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles, and recovered one fumble for a touchdown in the season's final game.
Cole brings plenty of experience having played in the ACC with Syracuse and the Group of Five. Cole was one of the first transfers who joined FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre when he was hired.
The newest defensive back will have just one year of eligibility remaining but will join an Arkansas State defense that is coming off a season where they were towards the middle of the pack in the Sun Belt in most team statistics.
Arkansas State will open the 2024 season on August 31 when they host Central Arkansas.