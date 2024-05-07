TRANSFER PORTAL: Ole Miss Defensive Tackle Demarcus Smith Commits To UAB
UAB will have some extra depth along their interior defensive line in 2024 with the addition of former Ole Miss tackle Demarcus Smith. Smith announced his commitment to UAB via social media on Monday afternoon.
Smith is a Birmingham native and a former standout at A.H. Parker High School. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2021.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Texas Reportedly Lands San José State DB Jay'Vion Cole
Smith spent the previous three seasons with the Rebels, making his first appearance in a game in 2023. He appeared in two games with one tackle last season.
Smith joins the Blazers with two years of eligibility remaining. Ole Miss' 2023 roster had him listed at 6'3" and 295 pounds.
UAB enter their second season in the American Athletic Conference and their second under the direction of head coach Trent Dilfer. The Blazers finished the 2023 campaign with a record of 4-8.