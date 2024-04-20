Top College Kicker Graham Nicholson Back In Transfer Portal
Miami RedHawks kicker Graham Nicholson entered the transfer portal on Friday. In 2023, Nicholson was 27-for-28 on field goal attempts and hit ten of his 11 attempts from beyond forty yards. His only miss came in the Mid-American Conference championship game. He was dubbed the winner of the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the top placekicker in college football.
A product of Summit Country Day High School, Nicholson helped Miami win their first conference title since 2019 this past season. He was the firs player from the MAC to win the Lou Groza Award. Nicholson was also named an All-American by 11 different publications at the end of the year.
Nicholson also briefly entered the transfer portal in December before withdrawing and restating his commitment to the MAC champions.
The spring transfer portal window officially closes on April 30. The Cincinnati native will be a senior and have one season of eligibility remaining.