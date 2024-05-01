Wyoming OT Frank Crum "Excited As Heck" To Be A Denver Bronco
Wyoming offensive tackle Frank Crum may not have been drafted over the weekend, but the third-generation Cowboy was one of four former Wyoming players to receive contracts as undrafted free agents this week.
Crum appeared on Wyoming News Now with his family to discuss his chance to play at the next level.
"[Broncos' head coach Sean Payton and o-line coach Zach Strief expressed that they really needed a tackle and that I was their first guy that they wanted. We ended up working out a deal that was that great. I’m excited as heck to be going down to Denver."
Crum started 48 games at Wyoming, earning a full-time role as a starter on the offensive line each of his last four seasons in Laramie. His final season was spent at left tackle while the previous ones were at right tackle. Crum was a multi-time Academic All-Conference selection and a 2023 All-Mountain West selection.
"I’ve got to go earn my role. It is an opportunity presented to me and now I got to go out there and take it," Crum further noted of his upcoming pro opportunity.
Wyoming's Easton Gibbs (Seahawks), Ayir Asant (Giants), and Treyton Welch (Browns) also signed contracts this week.
Rookie minicamp dates have yet to be finalized.