Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley Signs UDFA Deal With New York Jets
The New York Jets announced a series of roster additions on Monday that included the signing of former Wyoming and Utah State quarterback Andrew Peasley. The move comes following the conclusion of the Jets' rookie minicamp over the weekend.
Peasley shared the news on X with the simple caption of "Let's work."
In 2023 at Wyoming, Peasley rushed for seven touchdowns in addition to 20 passing touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw for 1991 yards with a completion percentage of 62.4.
Peasley finished his college career that included four seasons at Utah State and two at Wyoming with 4395 yards through the air with 37 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He rushed for 1273 yards and 12 touchdowns in that time.
The Oregon native will now compete for playing time behind starter and former NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers as well as veteran backup Tyrod Taylor and fellow ookie Jordan Travis (Florida State).