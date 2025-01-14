2025 NFL Draft Profile: Memphis QB Seth Henigan
BACKGROUND
Height: 6’3"
Weight: 215
High School: Denton Ryan HS
Hometown: Denton, TX
Seth Henigan—a coach’s son, perennial winner, and what some may consider a CFB anomaly—has carved out a remarkable legacy at Memphis and in the American Athletic Conference (AAC). Throughout the 2024 season, it was well-documented that Henigan was the only FBS quarterback to remain the starter with the same team he signed with out of high school for all four years.
Before arriving at Memphis, Henigan was a three-year starter at Denton Ryan High School, a storied Texas football program where he played under his father, Dave Henigan. From 2018 to 2020, he led the team to a 44-2 record, culminating in a 2020 state championship victory to cap his high school career.
At Memphis, Henigan started every game except one due to injury as a freshman, becoming one of the most decorated players in program history. Earning the starting role as a true freshman, Henigan followed in the footsteps of standout quarterbacks like Paxton Lynch, Riley Ferguson, and Brady White—names that set a high standard for the quarterback position at Memphis. Not only did Henigan meet those expectations, but he exceeded them, becoming Memphis’s all-time leading passer and cementing his name in the school’s record books.
After leading the Tigers to a victory in the Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl against West Virginia this season, Henigan surpassed 14,000 career passing yards and threw his 104th touchdown pass. His 14,266 passing yards are the most in both Memphis and American Athletic Conference (AAC) history. Meanwhile, his 104 touchdown passes are also a Memphis record and tied the AAC career mark with Houston’s Clayton Tune.
Henigan’s prolific career included numerous All-Conference honors and multiple Bowl Game MVP awards, solidifying his place as the winningest quarterback in Memphis history and one of the most accomplished players in AAC history.
STRENGTHS
What makes Seth Henigan such a valuable prospect is the sheer volume of football he has played—his experience is evident on tape. Starting with his footwork, Henigan’s senior film showcases a quarterback in complete control of the pocket. His ability to shift platforms efficiently, while keeping both hands on the ball, is reminiscent of Joe Burrow’s pocket presence at LSU - a trait he was so widely praised for when coming out and still is today. Henigan wastes no movement as he maneuvers through the pocket, a veteran trait that highlights his polished mechanics.
When the pocket is clean, Henigan consistently operates from a strong base with his cleats firmly planted, ready to deliver at any moment. Even under pressure, his composure shines through as he makes subtle adjustments to find clearer throwing lanes. He never appears rushed or panicked, displaying a refined feel for pocket play that allows him to play in rhythm and on time.
Henigan’s throwing mechanics are equally polished. His release is smooth and efficient, with minimal wasted movement from the ground up, making him one of the most mechanically sound quarterbacks in this draft class. Beyond his poise and technique, Henigan’s athleticism and arm talent add another layer to his game. He frequently delivers accurate throws from awkward platforms—whether with a defender in his face or while on the run—making him that much more of a challenge for defensive coordinators.
One standout trait that jumps off the screen is Henigan’s deep-ball proficiency. Over the past four years, he has established himself as one of college football’s best deep passers. His success isn’t solely about arm strength; it’s about his ability to throw with anticipation and touch. Henigan consistently places the ball with perfect arc, dropping it over defenders and into his receiver’s hands without breaking their stride. His mastery of timing, trajectory, and accuracy makes his deep passing a defining strength.
WHAT'S NEXT
Seth Henigan recently accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30, 2025. There, he will have the opportunity to showcase his extensive experience and deep understanding of the game—assets that will be invaluable as he transitions to learning a new pro-style offense. With the amount of football he has played, Henigan has likely encountered just about everything a college quarterback can face, making him well-prepared for experiences such as the East-West Shrine Bowl on January 30 and the next level, in general.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Boise State Football: Kicker Jonah Dalmas Named To 2025 Tropical Bowl All-Star Game
NFL Draft: Ashton Jeanty Tabbed As "Best Player on the Board" For Dallas Cowboys
TRANSFER PORTAL: App State Wide Receiver Kaedin Robinson Commits To UCLA