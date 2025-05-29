AAC Football: Post-Spring Power Rankings
While the offseason is still very much in full swing, the countdown till the 2025 college football season is on as we’re less than 100 days until all 14 American Athletic Conference teams kickoff the season on August 30.
The league will look to capitalize off last year’s success.
The American sent eight teams to Bowl Season and captured the Bowl Challenge Cup by virtue of a 6-2 postseason record. Teams from The American scored bowl wins against opponents from the SEC, Big 12, ACC, Mountain West, Sun Belt and Conference USA. The American was one of only five leagues (joining the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and SEC) to have three teams finish with 10 wins last season.
Entering his 12th season at the helm, Army head coach Jeff Monken will look to again the guide the Black Knights to success.
Army had a magical 2024 campaign, going 11-1 and winning a conference title, beating Tulane in the league championship game.
Heading into his second season in New Orleans, Jon Sumrall will look to continue the recent momentum of the Green Wave program.
After losing starting quarterback Darian Mensah to Duke, Sumrall has added former Iowa and Northwestern starter Brendan Sullivan.
Navy and Memphis are both coming off double-digit win campaigns and should be in position to again challenge for a AAC championship.
The Biff Poggi era at Charlotte came to an end as the 49ers welcomed veteran head coach Tim Albin to the Queen City. Albin had success at Ohio and looks to guide the Niners back to a bowl berth for the first time since 2019.
Alex Golesh has guided South Florida to consecutive bowl appearances for the first time since 2017-2018 and returns quarterback Byrum Brown, who played in five games last year.
Five new head coaches will make their debut in the league.
Zach Kittley (Florida Atlantic), Tim Albin (Charlotte), Scott Abell (Rice), Tre Lamb (Temple) and K.C. Keeler (Temple) join the American in time for the 2025 campaign.
Here’s an early offseason ranking of the AAC with fall camp quickly on the horizon.