AAC Football Championship - Tulane @ #24 Army: How To Watch, Time/Date, Storylines
Historic Michie Stadium on the banks of the Hudson River hosts the 2024 AAC Championship between Jeff Monken's Army Black Knights and Jon Sumrall's Tulane Green Wave. Both teams are led by a strong mix of young players looking to add more to their college football resumes, and seasoned veterans looking to add to their trophy cases.
Here's what you need to know about Friday night's matchup between two of the strongest squads in the Group of Five this season.
Tulane Green Wave (9-3, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) @ #24 Army Black Knights (10-1,8-0 American Athletic Conference)
Date: Friday, December 6
Time: 8:00 pm ET // 7:00 pm CT
Location: Michie Stadium - West Point, New York
TV: ABC
Radio: The Varsity Network
Betting Line: Tulane -5.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Strength On Strength
Army and Tulane have been the pride of the American Athletic Conference all season long. Their contrasting styles should provide for an exciting battle.
For example, Tulane has the top scoring offense in the league, averaging 39.1 points per game behind the play of redshirt freshman quarterback Darian Mensah. The Army defense is the top scoring defense in the AAC with an impressive 15.1 points allowed per game (#8 in FBS).
The Army defense will also have to contend with star running back Makhi Hughes, averaging 5.4 yards per carry this season.
Bryson Daily and Army's Rushing Offense
The Black Knights' success this season has been powered primarily by their stellar running game. As a team, Army lead the nation in rushing offense with 312.5 per game.
The Tulane defense has allowed very solid average of 123.5 yards per game this season.
Quarterback Bryson Daily heads into the weekend ninth in FBS with 1354 rushing yards, and second in rushing touchdowns with 25 this season (a single-season record at Army). Daily was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week.
History Either Way
A win for Army would give them a league title in their first season as AAC members. It would also push them to 11 wins on the season, tying the highest single-season win total in the program's long history. Their current record of 10-1 has already given the Black Knights just their fourth season with ten wins or more in program history.
A Tulane win would mark their third consecutive season with at-least ten wins. Even in his first year as the head coach of Tulane, a win would also mark a third consecutive conference title for Jon Sumrall. Sumrall won back-to-back Sun Belt championships at Troy in 2023 and 2022.
