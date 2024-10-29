AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 10
1. Army
2. Navy
3. Memphis
4. Tulane
5. North Texas
6. Charlotte
7. East Carolina
8. South Florida
9. Florida Atlantic
10. Temple
11. Tulsa
12. Rice
13. UTSA
14. UAB
The AAC standings to this point can be best described as "who wants who want to step up and emerge out of the pack?"
There’s a crop of four teams nestled together at the top of the league and I won’t knock Navy for their loss to Notre Dame where the Midshipmen took it on the chin for their first loss of the season.
Memphis and Tulane looked anything but convincing in their wins over Charlotte and North Texas.
Easily the most disappointing loss of the weekend was UTSA’s loss to Tulsa after having a 35-7 lead at the half and a 42-17 advantage with just over 20 minutes left in the contest. Instead, the Golden Hurricane outscore the Roadrunners 29-3 and pick up their third win of the season while UTSA looks like they won’t be bowling for the first time in the Jeff Traylor era.
Lastly, the Mike Bloomgren era came to an end following the team’s 17-10 loss to UConn on the road. Having lost five out of their last six games, the Owls appear to be on the verge of their eighth consecutive losing season.
