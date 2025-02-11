G5 Football Daily

Army Football Announces Dates For 2025 Spring Game, Pro Day, Practice Sessions

Army West Point Head Coach Jeff Monken during the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Saturday evening, December 28, 2024, at Independence Stadium. / Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jeff Monken's Army team had their best season since their 1945 national championship in 2024, winning 12 games with two losses, ending the season at #22 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a win over Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

Later this month, they'll officially begin preparations for the 2025 season. West Point announced Monday the complete schedule for Army's key spring dates, including the team's Pro Day, and 14 spring practice sessions. Those dates are listed below.

 Pro Day: Tuesday March, 27

Spring Practice Dates: Thursday, February 27

Tuesday, March 4

Thursday, March 6

Saturday, March 8

Monday, March 10

Wednesday, March 12

Tuesday, March 25

Thursday, March 27

Saturday, March 29

Tuesday, April 1

Thursday, April 3

Friday, April 4

Monday, April 7

Wednesday, April 9

Spring game: Friday, April 11 – Kickoff time: TBD

