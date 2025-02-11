Army Football Announces Dates For 2025 Spring Game, Pro Day, Practice Sessions
Jeff Monken's Army team had their best season since their 1945 national championship in 2024, winning 12 games with two losses, ending the season at #22 in the College Football Playoff rankings after a win over Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.
Later this month, they'll officially begin preparations for the 2025 season. West Point announced Monday the complete schedule for Army's key spring dates, including the team's Pro Day, and 14 spring practice sessions. Those dates are listed below.
Pro Day: Tuesday March, 27
Spring Practice Dates: Thursday, February 27
Tuesday, March 4
Thursday, March 6
Saturday, March 8
Monday, March 10
Wednesday, March 12
Tuesday, March 25
Thursday, March 27
Saturday, March 29
Tuesday, April 1
Thursday, April 3
Friday, April 4
Monday, April 7
Wednesday, April 9
Spring game: Friday, April 11 – Kickoff time: TBD
