Army QB Bryson Daily Wins 4 Different Weekly Honors After 4 Touchdowns in Tulsa Win
Army quarterback Bryson Daily has been a key piece in the Black Knights' 5-0 start to the season. In their most recent win over Tulsa this past weekend, the Abernathy, Texas native completed all five of his passing attempts, throwing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Daily also rushed 13 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Army's 49-7 victory.
Fans and writers all over the country took notice of Daily's performance. He was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week and the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week, in addition making the Manning Award's list of Stars of the Week and the Davey O'Brien Great 8 list for Week Six.
In addition to being Army's leading rusher this season with 602 yards, Daily has 15 total touchdowns (passing and rushing) to start. Army's single season record is 23 (Leamon Hall, 1977 and Kelvin Hopkins Jr., 2018).
Army will look to move to 6-0 and secure bowl eligibility this Saturday, October 12, at Noon ET on CBS Sports Network.
