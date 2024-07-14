CFB Expert Says Tulane Have The AAC's Hardest Schedule in 2024
The Tulane Green once again enter the college football season as one of the G5's most anticipated squads. Head coach Jon Sumrall inherits a team from now-Houston head coach Willie Fritz that put together consecutive double-digit win seasons in 2022 and 2023. In a highly competitive American Athletic Conference, Sumrall's work will be cut out for him.
Ahead the beginning of fall camp, College Football Network's Cam Mellor ranks Tulane's schedule as the toughest in the AAC and 64th naturally.
"CFN’s exclusive strength of schedule metric was crafted carefully using as many resources as possible ahead of the 2024 season. Using a bevy of metrics such as returning production, roster projections, coaching staff, incoming talent, home-field advantage, and other factors, the CFN SOS analyzes which teams have the most difficult and easiest schedules this season" - College Football Network's explanation of their strength of schedule metrics
Per CFN's metrics, Tulane's toughest game on the schedule is a trip to Norman to face the Oklahoma Sooners on September 14. That comes a week after a home game against Kansas State.
In 2023, Tulane are looking to repeat at least some of the success they found along the way to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the Military Bowl.
Tulane officially kick off the 2024 season on Thursday, August 29, when they host FCS Southeastern Louisiana in what CFN dubs the Green Wave's easiest game.